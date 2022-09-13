Did you know that September is National Honey month? Honey is a natural ingredient. “People are quickly realizing the uniqueness and versatility of this one-ingredient wonder,” said Bruce Boynton, CEO of the National Honey Board. “Honey is no longer confined to the kitchen and culinary applications, as its versatility now spans to the medicine cabinet, beauty regimen and even the gym.”
Honey is a humectant, which means it attracts and retains moisture. This makes honey a natural fit in a variety of moisturizing products including cleansers, creams, shampoos and conditioners. Also, honey can be use to soothe a sore throat.
The National Honey Board has always recognized the importance of honey bees and the benefits of honey. In 1989, the National Honey Board worked with the United States Department of Agriculture to give honey the praise that it’s due, and September was officially deemed National Honey Month. Why did was the month of September selected? Good question... because most of the United States’s honey is harvested in September.
Try this tasty pumpkin honey bread recipe provided by the National Honey Board. It will be an excellent treat with your morning coffee:
Pumpkin Honey Bread
Ingredients:
1 cup honey
½ cup butter or margarine, softened
1 (16 ounce) solid packed pumpkin
4 eggs
4 cups flour
4 teaspoons baking powder
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
2 teaspoons ground ginger
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Instructions:
In a large bowl, cream honey with butter until light and fluffy. Stir in pumpkin. Beat in eggs, one at a time, until thoroughly incorporated. Sift together remaining ingredients. Stir into pumpkin mixture. Divide batter equally between two well-greased 9-by-5 3-inch loaf pans. Bake at 350 degrees F for 1 hour. Let loaves cool in pans for 10 minutes; invert pans to remove loaves and allow to finish cooling on racks.
Here’s one more quick and easy recipe from dinnertonight.tamu.edu:
Pomegranate Fruit Salad
Ingredients:
2 cups green apples rinsed and diced
2 cups strawberries rinsed and thinly sliced
2 cups blueberries rinsed
1 cup cherries rinsed, pitted and sliced
½ cup pomegranate arils
1 Tbsp fresh mint chopped
2 Tbsp lime juice
2 Tbsp honey
Instructions:
Combine fruit in a large bowl. Sprinkle chopped mint over fruit. Drizzle with honey and lime. Toss to combine. Store in the refrigerator.
Nutrition Facts: Calories, 100; fat 0.5g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 0mg; carbohydrates 26g; protein 230mg.