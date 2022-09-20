Are you wanting to include more fruit and vegetables in your diet? Try one of these recipes?
Corn, Sweet Onion, and Tomato Salad
Ingredients:
33 oz low-sodium canned corn
2 tomatoes, diced
1 sweet onion, cut into thin strips
1 bunch cilantro, minced
2 limes, juiced
1/3 cup rice vinegar
¼ teaspoon salt
Directions:
In a bowl, combine corn, tomatoes, sweet onion and cilantro.
Pour lime juice over vegetables and mix in.
Stir in vinegar to taste.
Season with salt.
Cover and let chill for 45 minutes. Stir before serving.
Note: Drain canned vegetables in a colander and rinse them under running water to remove up to 40 percent of sodium.
Nutrition facts: Calories, 90; Fat, 1.5g; Cholesterol, 0mg; Carbohydrate, 19g; Fiber, 3g; Sugar, 5g; Protein, 3g.
Chinese Vegetable Stir-Fry
Ingredients:
¾ cup pineapple juice
1 T sugar
1 T lemon juice
1 ½ teaspoon cornstarch
1 teaspoon less-sodium soy sauce
2 teaspoon canola oil
1 head broccoli, chopped
1 head cauliflower, chopped
2 stalks celery, sliced
2 carrots, sliced
1 bell pepper, sliced
2 cups brown rice, cooked
Directions:
Combine pineapple juice, sugar, lemon juice, cornstarch and soy sauce in a mixing bowl. Set aside.
Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add broccoli, cauliflower, celery and carrots. Cook for 2 minutes. Add bell pepper and cook for 2 more minutes.
Stir sauce well and add to skillet. Bring to a boil and cook 1 minute. Stir to distribute sauce over vegetables.
Serve over brown rice.
Nutrition facts: Calories, 460; Fat, 6g; Cholesterol, 0mg; Sodium, 135mg; Carbohydrate, 94g; Fiber, 8g; Sugar, 14g; Protein, 11g