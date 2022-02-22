The Harrison Family and Community Health Committee is hosting the Annual Heart Healthy Seminar “Let’s Have A Heart to Heart” today, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon.
This seminar is open to the public for free, and attendance can be in person or via Zoom. Please prepare to come to the Harrison County Extension Office located at 102 W. Houston St., feel free to call the office at (903) 935-8414 with any questions regarding this program.
Not So Guilty Brownies
Ingredients
Brownies:
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
3/4 cup sugar
1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa
1/2 tsp baking powder
1/4 tsp salt
1/4 cup oil
2 tsp chocolate extract or flavor
2 eggs
Frosting:
3/4 cup powdered sugar
1 T unsweetened cocoa
1 T skim or 2 percent milk
1/2 tsp chocolate extract or flavor
1/8 tsp butter flavor
Directions
Heat oven to 350F. Grease bottom only of 8-inch square pan. Combine all brownie ingredients in a medium bowl and mix well. Spread in greased pan. Bake at 350 F. for 13-18 minutes, or until top is dry and springs back when touched lightly in center. Cool for 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, combine all frosting ingredients in a small bowl and mix well. Spread over top of slightly cooled brownies or cut brownies into squares and drizzle with frosting (as shown, adjust milk to get the right consistency). Cool completely.
Recipe Yield: Serving 24
Nutritional Information per Serving
Calories: 118, fat: 5 grams, sodium: 104 milligrams carbohydrates: 16 grams
Cholesterol: 24 milligrams
Diabetic Exchanges: 1/2 bread; 1/2 fruit; 1/2 protein; 1 fat
Cranberry Nut Bread
Ingredients
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup whole wheat flour
1-1/4 cups sugar
1 Tbsp baking powder
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
2 cups fresh cranberries, chopped
1 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped
2 Tbsp orange peel, grated
1/2 cup frozen egg substitute, thawed or 4 large egg whites
1-1/4 cups skim milk
1/3 cup vegetable oil
Wax paper
Directions
Preheat oven to 350F degrees. Mix flours, sugar, baking powder and baking soda in a large bowl with a fork. Stir in cranberries, walnuts and orange peel. Set aside. Beat egg substitute, milk and oil in a small bowl with fork.
Stir egg mixture into flour mixture just until flour is moistened. Spoon batter into 2 wax paper-lined loaf pans (9x5x3 inches) or 4 small, wax paper-lined loaf pans. Bake 60-65 minutes for large loaves and 45-50 minutes for small loaves, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool bread in pans on wire racks for 10 minutes; remove bread from pans and cool completely.
Recipe Yield: Servings: 2 large or 4 small loaves; 40 slices
Nutritional Information per Serving
Calories: 97, fat: 3.8 grams, sodium: 66 milligrams, carbohydrates: 15 grams