Louraiseal McDonald is Family Community Health Specialist for Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service. She can be reached via email at ldmcdonald@ag.tamu.edu or via phone at (903) 935-8414.

 Special to the News Messenger

As summer comes to a close soon, community members can get their last taste of the season with this delicious Peach and Blackberry Salad recipe.

The recipe offers a healthy and fresh new take on a salad option.

Peach and Blackberry Salad

Ingredients

Dressing:

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 lemon zest, and juiced

1 tablespoon fresh basil minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

Salad:

6 ounces baby spinach and spring mix

1/4 cup reduced fat feta cheese crumbled

1/4 cup almonds sliced

1/2 pint fresh blackberries halved

2 medium peaches sliced

Directions:

Wash your hands and clean your food preparation area.

Wash all produce and fruit before preparing salad.

Using a canning jar, pour in olive oil, zest, and juice of 1 lemon, minced fresh basil, and salt. Cover the jar with lid and shake til blended well, let sit.

Toss spinach and spring mix in a large bowl. Top greens with feta cheese, walnut pieces, blackberries, and sliced peaches.

Pour dressing over salad and gently toss.

Serves: 6 (3/4 cup)

SOURCE: Dinner Tonight

Nutrition Facts per Serving:

Calories: 160

Total Fat: 30 g Cholesterol: 49 mg Sodium: 405 mg; Total Carbohydrates: 62.9 g

Dietary Fiber: 1.3 g; Protein: 5.5 g

