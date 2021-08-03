As summer comes to a close soon, community members can get their last taste of the season with this delicious Peach and Blackberry Salad recipe.
The recipe offers a healthy and fresh new take on a salad option.
Peach and Blackberry Salad
Ingredients
Dressing:
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 lemon zest, and juiced
1 tablespoon fresh basil minced
1/2 teaspoon salt
Salad:
6 ounces baby spinach and spring mix
1/4 cup reduced fat feta cheese crumbled
1/4 cup almonds sliced
1/2 pint fresh blackberries halved
2 medium peaches sliced
Directions:
Wash your hands and clean your food preparation area.
Wash all produce and fruit before preparing salad.
Using a canning jar, pour in olive oil, zest, and juice of 1 lemon, minced fresh basil, and salt. Cover the jar with lid and shake til blended well, let sit.
Toss spinach and spring mix in a large bowl. Top greens with feta cheese, walnut pieces, blackberries, and sliced peaches.
Pour dressing over salad and gently toss.
Serves: 6 (3/4 cup)
SOURCE: Dinner Tonight
Nutrition Facts per Serving:
Calories: 160
Total Fat: 30 g Cholesterol: 49 mg Sodium: 405 mg; Total Carbohydrates: 62.9 g
Dietary Fiber: 1.3 g; Protein: 5.5 g