Did you know that peaches are the leading deciduous fruit crop grown in Texas with an estimated 1 million trees planted statewide? For the United States, total peach production is an average 690,000 tons valued at almost $600 million dollars. In the United States, yellow-fleshed peaches are the most common, being both sweet and tangy. Peaches are a sweet, nutritious treat to your diet. They contain a wide variety of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, vitamin A and potassium. They are also low in saturated fat and cholesterol.
Be sure to grab a peach this summer and enjoy!
Grilled Peaches
Serve: 4
Ingredients:
1 teaspoon olive oil
2 medium peaches, pitted and cut in half
1 cup low-fat vanilla Greek yogurt
4 tablespoons slivered almonds
Directions:
1. Heat grill. Brush peaches with olive oil and place cut-side down on the grill. Grill for four minutes.
2. Remove peaches and place on a serving dish. Top each half with ¼ cup of yogurt and 1 tablespoon of almonds.
Note: If you do not have access to a grill, this can be done in the broiler or on a griddle.
Nutrients Per Serving: 140 calories, 6g total fat, 1.5g saturated fat, 5mg cholesterol, 25mg sodium, 15g carbohydrates, 2g fiber, 13g total sugar, 0g added sugar and 8g protein
Source: Shirley Sears, North Region Better Living for Texan Project Specialist.
---
Millionaire Peach Salad
Ingredients:
6 oz cream cheese, softened
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
12 oz Cool Whip
2 cans peaches, reserving total of approximately
1/8 cup peach juice
1 box (small) peach jello
2 cups small miniature marshmallows (approx.)
1 cup chopped pecans (approx.)
Directions:
With mixer, combine cream cheese and confectioners’ sugar until smooth, add cool whip. Mix in dry jello until well blended. Stir in peaches and reserved juice. Add nuts and marshmallows, stir. Chill in refrigerator for several hours or until jello has dissolved. Serve as a side dish.
Peach Shake
Ingredients:
½ cup sliced peaches
½ cup skim milk
½ - 1t sweetener or sugar, to taste
2 drops almond extract
5 or 6 ice cubes, cracked
Preparation:
Process peaches, milk, sweetener and almond extract in a blender. Add ice cubes one at a time and continue to blend at a high speed. Makes one thick peach shake.
For more information on this topic, contact the Harrison County Extension Office at (903) 935-8414.