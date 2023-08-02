According to https://www.betterhealth.vic.gov.au/health/healthyliving/protein, Protein is a nutrient your body needs to grow and repair cells, and to work properly.
Protein is found in a wide range of food, and it’s important that you get enough protein in your diet every day. How much protein you need from your diet varies depending on your weight, gender, age and health.
Meeting your protein needs is easily achieved from eating a variety of foods. Protein from food comes from plant and animal sources such as:
- meat and fish
- eggs
- dairy products
- seeds and nuts
- legumes like beans and lentils
According to the Texas Beef Council, protein-rich meals and snacks offer the following benefits:
- Curb appetite, reduce cravings, promote fullness
- Maintain normal blood pressure and cholesterol levels
- Promote muscle building and recovery after exercise
- Support physical and mental strength
- Prevent loss of muscle and strength that occurs with aging
- Improve blood sugar control
- Protect muscles during weigh loss
Beef and Egg Breakfast Mug
Ingredients:
1 large egg
4 Tbsp basic country beef breakfast sausage
2 Tbsp shredded reduced-fat cheese such as cheddar, Monterey jack or American
salt and pepper to taste (optional)
Preparation:
1. Prepare beef breakfast sausage. Try the basic country beef breakfast sausage recipe at BEEFLOVINTEXAN.com or use leftover taco meat, chopped steak or shredded roast.
2. Spray one 6-12 oz. microwave-safe mug or bowl with non-stick cooking spray. Add 1 large egg and 1 Tbsp. water; whisk with fork. Stir in beef and chopped vegetables.
3. Microwave, uncovered, on HIGH for 30 seconds. Remove from oven and stir. Continue to microwave on HIGH 30 to seconds or until egg is set. Remove from oven and stir. Top with cheese. Let stand for 30 seconds or until cheese is melted. Season with salt and pepper, if desired.
Nutrition facts: 200 calories; 113 Tota fat, 3.2g Monounsaturated fat; 231mg Cholesterol; 339.3mg Sodium; 1.8g Total Carbohydrate; 21.8 Protein; 2.0mg Iron; 271.0mg Potassium; 0.3mg Riboflavin; 5.2 mg Niacin; 0.2 Vitamin B6; 1.6 mcg Vitamin B12; 3.3 mg Zinc; 23.9 mcg Selenium; 184.7 mg Choline.
For more information, please contact the Harrison County Extension Office at (903) 935-8414.