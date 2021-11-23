Did you know that pumpkin seeds are packed with nutrition? Pumpkin seeds are a great topping or snack to have on the go. Try adding these seeds to your snacks or dishes for a healthy crunch. Pumpkin seeds are high in the following: antioxidants, fiber, iron, zinc and magnesium. Pumpkin seeds are composed of two parts: the hull, which is the cream-colored shell, and the kernel or pepita, which is olive green in color.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Dinner Tonight team reported that eating the whole pumpkin seed provides fiber and an excellent source of zinc from the shell or the hull. Just like sunflower seeds, the shell can be eaten, but the kernel is the tastiest. According to the USDA National Nutrient Database, 1 ounce (28 grams) of pumpkin seeds (kernel/pepita) provides approximately 126 calories, 5.3 grams of protein, 5.5 grams of fat mainly from unsaturated sources, 15 grams of carbohydrates, and 5 grams of total dietary fiber.
Pumpkin seed kernels or pepitas are a seasonal favorite during the fall, but are available year-round. Try adding pepitas to some of your favorite dishes such as salads, granola or roasted vegetables!
How do you roast pumpkin seeds? Follow these easy steps:
- Remove seeds from the pumpkin.
- Use a large spoon to scoop out the raw seeds, stir and remove fibers and pulp from the inside of the pumpkin.
- Wash and dry the seeds.
- Place seeds in a colander to rinse and clean off as much fiber as possible.
- Thoroughly dry all seeds using a kitchen towel. Let the seeds dry overnight to minimize moisture when roasting.
- Place dry seeds in a bowl with a small amount of olive oil, top with your favorite spices for multiple tasteful combinations. Choose spices such as chili powder, garlic powder, paprika, salt and pepper.
- Use cooking spray to line a baking sheet.
- Evenly spread out pumpkin seeds on a baking sheet.
- Place in a 350 degrees Fahrenheit preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes, tossing every 5 minutes for even roasting.
- Let seeds cool on the baking sheet.
- Enjoy!
- Store the remaining in an airtight container for up to two weeks.
For more information on this topic, contact the Harrison County Extension Office at 903-935-8414 or visit https:// dinnertonight.tamu.edu.