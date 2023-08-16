Are you looking for a simple, quick and easy beef recipe? Try one of the following:
Shredded Beef Breakfast Tacos
15 minutes/4 servings/4 ingredients
Ingredients:
1 Slow Cooker Brisket Sofrito (or other shredded beef)
4 eggs
4 flour tortillas
1 topping; salsa, shredded cheese, cilantro, onion
Preparation:
1. Heat leftover Slow Cooker Brisket Sofrito and scrambled eggs.
2. Fill tortillas with Slow Cooker Brisket Sofrito, eggs and desired toppings.
Nutrition: 390 calories; 13.6g total fat; 254.4mg cholesterol; 901.5mg sodium; 27.4g carbohydrate; 0.3g fiber; 36.6g protein; 3.9mg iron; 236.6mg potassium; 0.1mg thiamin; 0.5mg riboflavin; 7.1mg niacin; 0.3mg vitamin B6; 3.4mcg vitamin B12; 6.4mg zinc; 27.1mcg selenium; 229.2mg choline.
Nutrition tip: This recipe is an excellent source of protein, iron, selenium, zinc, and choline. It is a good source of vitamin B6.
Source: https://beeflovingtexans.com.
Air Fryer Popcorn Steak Bites
15 minutes/4 servings/5 ingredients
Ingredients:
1 lb. cubed steak, cut into 1-inch chunks
6 cups ridged potato chips (regular-flavored recommended)
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
1 tsp black pepper
2 lg eggs, slightly beaten
Preparation:
1. Pulse chips in a food processor to form fine crumbs. If you don’t have a food processor, place chips in a resealable plastic bag and roll with a rolling pin. If the chip crumbs are too coarse, they will fall off during cooking.
2. Combine flour and black pepper in a shallow bowl. Place chips and eggs in two additional separate bowls. Dip steak pieces in flour, then in egg, then in crushed chips, turning to coat all sides and pressing chips onto steak pieces.
3. Preheat the air fryer to 400 degrees F according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
4. Place steak pieces on the rack, making sure not to overcrowd. Cook 7-9 minutes until outside is golden brown and beef has reached an internal temperature of 160°F. Open halfway through and flip steak pieces or shake the air fryer basket for crispier steak bites.
Nutritional information: 435 calories; 22g fat; 166mg Cholesterol; 308mg Sodium; 26g Carbohydrate; 1.6g dietary fiber; 32g protein; 3.5mg iron; 77mg NE Niacin; 0.4mg vitamin B6; 2.5mg Vitamin B12; 6.2mg zinc; 29.4mcg selenium; 171.4mg choline.
Tip: This recipe is a excellent source of protein, niacin, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, zinc, selenium, and choline, and a good source of iron.
Source: https://beeflovingtexans.com.
Traditional Tex-Mex Fajitas
20 minutes/8 servings/11 ingredients
Ingredients:
2 lb. Skirt steak, trimmed
1 onion
1 green bell pepper, sliced
12 flour tortillas
Marinade:
½ cup Italian dressing
½ cup Apple cider vinegar
½ cup low sodium soy sauce
1/3 cup Worchestershire sauce
1/3 cup Brown sugar
2 Tbsp lime juice
Dash of garlic powder or fresh garlic, crushed
Preparation:
1. Combine Italian dressing, vinegar, soy sauce, Worcestershire, brown sugar, lime juice and garlic. Marinate steaks in refrigerator 6-8 hours or overnight.
2. Wrap tortillas in foil. Place steaks, peppers and onions on grill over medium hot coals.
3. Grill steaks 4-6 inches from med-hot coals, 8 minutes covered, or 10-12 minutes uncovered, turning once.
4. Place tortilla packet on outer edge of grill to warm, turn once.
5. Remove steaks from grill and slice at an angle, across the grain, into ¼ inch thick strips. Serve with tortillas and condiments of your choice.
Nutrition: 432 calories; 18.3g fat; 73.7mg cholesterol; 776.4mg sodium; 361.1g carbohydrates; 2.1g fiber; 29.7g protein; 2.2mg iron; 381.5mg potassium; 0.1mg thiamin; 0.4mg riboflavin; 10.4mg niacin; 0.5mg vitamin B6; 2.6mcg vitamin B12; 6.9mg zinc; 25.4mcg selenium; 53.4mg choline.
Nutrition tip: This recipe is an excellent source of Protein, Riboflavin, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Zinc, and Selenium. It is a good source of iron.
Source: https://beeflovingtexans.com.