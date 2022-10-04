Are you looking for a quick and easy salad? Try one of these:
Waldorf Salad
Ingredients:
2 apples, chopped
1 cup celery, diced
½ cup raisins
¼ cup walnuts, chopped
½ cup low-fat vanilla yogurt
1 t lemon juice
1 t sugar
Directions:
Combine apples, celery, raisins, and walnuts in a mixing bowl.
In a separate bowl, combine yogurt with lemon juice and sugar.
Add the yogurt mixture to the fruit mixture. Mix until coated.
Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Nutrition facts: Calories, 140; fat, 1g; cholesterol, 0mg; sodium, 45mg; carbohydrate, 33g; fiber, 4g; sugar, 26g; protein, 5g
Apple Fruit Salad
Ingredients:
4 apples, diced
2 bananas, peeled and sliced
1 ½ cups seedless grapes
½ cup plain low-fat yogurt
2 T oranges juice
½ t ground cinnamon
Directions:
Place fruits into the bowl.
Combine the yogurt, orange juice and cinnamon in a small bowl.
Drizzle the yogurt dressing over the fruits.
Nutrition facts: Calories, 100; fat, 0.5g; cholesterol, 0mg; sodium, 15mg; carbohydrate, 94g; fiber, 8g; sugar, 14g; protein, 11g