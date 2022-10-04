Are you looking for a quick and easy salad? Try one of these:

Waldorf Salad

Ingredients:

2 apples, chopped

1 cup celery, diced

½ cup raisins

¼ cup walnuts, chopped

½ cup low-fat vanilla yogurt

1 t lemon juice

1 t sugar

Directions:

Combine apples, celery, raisins, and walnuts in a mixing bowl.

In a separate bowl, combine yogurt with lemon juice and sugar.

Add the yogurt mixture to the fruit mixture. Mix until coated.

Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutrition facts: Calories, 140; fat, 1g; cholesterol, 0mg; sodium, 45mg; carbohydrate, 33g; fiber, 4g; sugar, 26g; protein, 5g

Apple Fruit Salad

Ingredients:

4 apples, diced

2 bananas, peeled and sliced

1 ½ cups seedless grapes

½ cup plain low-fat yogurt

2 T oranges juice

½ t ground cinnamon

Directions:

Place fruits into the bowl.

Combine the yogurt, orange juice and cinnamon in a small bowl.

Drizzle the yogurt dressing over the fruits.

Nutrition facts: Calories, 100; fat, 0.5g; cholesterol, 0mg; sodium, 15mg; carbohydrate, 94g; fiber, 8g; sugar, 14g; protein, 11g

— Louraiseal McDonald is the county agent for family and community health in Harrison County.

