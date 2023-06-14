Did you know there will be a salsa workshop at the new Harrison County Extension Office? The event will be held on Wednesday, June 21 from 9 a.m. to noon. In case you did not know, the new address for the Harrison County Extension Office is 2005 Warren Drive, Marshall, TX 75672. The registration fee is only $20. Make a plan to call (903) 935-8414 and sign up today. Be sure to bring a friend to this fun event!
Home Canning Safety
Canning foods at home can be a fun way to preserve an abundant harvest from your garden. However, if done incorrectly, home-canned foods can cause serious, even fatal, foodborne illness. Make sure the foods you preserve at home are safe for you and your family by following these recommendations:
1. Start with a clean preparation area and the freshest foods possible. Check jars for nicks and cracks. Make sure your equipment is clean and in good working order.
2. Always use a pressure canner when canning low-acid foods. This includes most vegetables (except many tomato products), seafood, poultry and meat.
3. If using a pressure canner with a dial gauge, have it tested each year. In fact, have your pressure canner checked to make sure that gaskets (if present) are in good shape and that vents, safety valves and edges of the lid are clean.
4. Always use tested recipes that have up-to-date, researched processing (canning) times. Sources of tested recipes include the National Center for Home Food Preservation and companies that produce home canning supplies. Recipes from cookbooks, personal internet sites or older Extension publications should not be used.
5. Do not alter ingredients in tested recipes. Changing the ingredients in a tested recipe can make that recipe unsafe for home food preservation.
6. When filling jars, always use the correct headspace. Headspace is the space in the jar that is between the lid and the top of the food or liquid. Having too little or too much headspace can affect how the lid seals and the quality of the final product.
7. After jars have been processed (canned), check the lids within 12 to 24 hours to make sure they are sealed. Food from jars that did not seal should be frozen or refrigerated and eaten in a couple of days. You may also reprocess (re-can) it within 24 hours.
8. Label lids with the name of the food, date the food was canned and batch number (if you canned more than once that day). That way, if you see signs of spoilage, you can identify the batch number and pay special attention to those jars.
9. Store canned foods in a dark, cool and dry place. If the food is stored in a humid place, the moisture can cause the lids to rust, leading to spoilage. Periodically check the jars for signs of spoilage.
10. For the best quality, use home-canned foods within one year.