Have you ever considered adding fruit or an herb to your glass of water? If you have these recipes are the perfect way to try it out!

Refreshing Spa Water

Ingredients:

1 Cucumber

2 Limes

3 Springs of Mint

Instructions:

Wash all ingredients in cool running water

Slice cucumbers and limes

Remove mint leaves from stem and chop into large pieces

Combine all ingredients in pitcher

Add one gallon of water

Directions:

Allow favors to combine in water overnight. The thinner the limes and cucumbers are sliced, the more flavor they release. Fruit infused water will keep for 3-5 days in the refrigerator. Do not re-use fruit for additional batches.

Nutrition Facts: Calories-5

The Texas Fresh

Ingredients:

1 Orange

4 Basil leaves

1/2 cup Blueberries

Instructions:

Wash all ingredients in cool running water

Slice orange

Cut Basil leaves into strips

Smash blueberries in pitcher

Add all ingredients to pitcher

Add one gallon of water

Directions:

Allow flavors to combine in water overnight. The thinner the oranges are sliced, and the more the blueberries are smashed, the more flavor they release. Fruit infused water will keep for 3-5 days in the refrigerator. Do not re-use fruit for additional batches.

Nutrition Facts: Calories-5

4-H Camps

You don’t want to miss this year’s 4-H Camp! On Tuesday, June 28, from 8 a.m. to noon at Bear Creek Smokehouse there will be a 4-H Grilling 101 for those ages 8-18.

This camp is being offered to those in 4-H and those that are not in 4-H. We are expecting this to be a fun learning event. Registration fee is $5 and two canned goods. The can goods will be donated to Mission Marshall. Please RSVP prior to June 24, 2022 by contacting the office.

For additional information, please call the Harrison Extension Office at (903) 935-8414/8413.

Recommended For You


— Louraiseal McDonald is the county agent for family and community health in Harrison County.

Tags