Have you ever considered adding fruit or an herb to your glass of water? If you have these recipes are the perfect way to try it out!
Refreshing Spa Water
Ingredients:
1 Cucumber
2 Limes
3 Springs of Mint
Instructions:
Wash all ingredients in cool running water
Slice cucumbers and limes
Remove mint leaves from stem and chop into large pieces
Combine all ingredients in pitcher
Add one gallon of water
Directions:
Allow favors to combine in water overnight. The thinner the limes and cucumbers are sliced, the more flavor they release. Fruit infused water will keep for 3-5 days in the refrigerator. Do not re-use fruit for additional batches.
Nutrition Facts: Calories-5
The Texas Fresh
Ingredients:
1 Orange
4 Basil leaves
1/2 cup Blueberries
Instructions:
Wash all ingredients in cool running water
Slice orange
Cut Basil leaves into strips
Smash blueberries in pitcher
Add all ingredients to pitcher
Add one gallon of water
Directions:
Allow flavors to combine in water overnight. The thinner the oranges are sliced, and the more the blueberries are smashed, the more flavor they release. Fruit infused water will keep for 3-5 days in the refrigerator. Do not re-use fruit for additional batches.
Nutrition Facts: Calories-5
—
4-H Camps
You don’t want to miss this year’s 4-H Camp! On Tuesday, June 28, from 8 a.m. to noon at Bear Creek Smokehouse there will be a 4-H Grilling 101 for those ages 8-18.
This camp is being offered to those in 4-H and those that are not in 4-H. We are expecting this to be a fun learning event. Registration fee is $5 and two canned goods. The can goods will be donated to Mission Marshall. Please RSVP prior to June 24, 2022 by contacting the office.
For additional information, please call the Harrison Extension Office at (903) 935-8414/8413.