July is National Grilling Month. It is a time to celebrate with your favorite food, alongside family and friends. This month, go outdoors! Breathe fresh air and enjoy what nature has to offer with flavors from the grill.
Grilling offers the opportunity to eat a varied selection of proteins such as beef, chicken, wild game, and seafood.
Maybe you enjoy grilled fruits and vegetables? You can experiment with rubs, herbs, or marinades. Smoked or not? Direct or indirect heat? Perhaps, a grilled salad? Tofu anyone? The options are endless.
One tool all grillers should have in their toolbox is a thermometer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “foods should be cooked hot enough to kill harmful germs and be maintained at 140°F until grilled food is served”.
Recommended internal temperatures are:
- Beef, pork, lamb, veal 145°F
- Hamburgers, Ground Beef 160°F
- Fish 145°F
- Poultry, Hot Dogs 165°F
Other tips for grilling safely are to wash your hands before and after handling raw meat, keep raw meats, poultry, and seafood separate from ready-to-eat foods, refrigerate leftovers within two hours, and discarding leftovers after four days.
Grilling food is a healthier option than frying as fat contained in or on the food drips out; vitamins and minerals are preserved, and calories are lowered.
According to Extension Program Specialist Julie Tijerina, “other health benefits of grilling include the promotion of family bonding, passing of traditions, creating memories, and overall positive well-being.”
This July, take advantage of all the benefits that grilling has to offer.
- Grilling brings family and friends together.
- Grilling brings out smiles, cheerfulness, stress-relief, and uplifted moods.
- Grilling provides entertainment, time to visit with loved ones, and time to make memories.
- Grilling provides fresh air and Vitamin D (sunshine).
- Grilling provides an opportunity for children and teens to learn about cooking.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension offers the following resources, including grilling recipes and fundamentals for your grilling enjoyment: https://dinnertonight.tamu.edu/?s=grilling and https://bbq.tamu.edu/.
In case you have not heard, the 4-H “101 Grilling” on June 28 was a huge success with approximately 25 youth learning and enjoying grilling! Please help us shout out “thanks” to the following supporters: Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall Chamber of Commerce, 1st National Bank/Harleton and Elks USA.
Over 60 can goods and dry food items were collected and delivered to Mission Marshall. These goods will provide 52.5 meals to limited resource families. Again, thank you to all that participated and all that supported this 4-H Camp. We look forward to offering the camp next year.
For more information contact Harrison County Extension Office at (903) 935-8414