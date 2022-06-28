According to the independentsector.org volunteers are valued at $28.54 per hour? Have you ever considered donating your precious valuable time while having a little fun?
Are you interested in becoming a certified judge for fairs, festivals and other events? Do you want to learn what judges are taught, so that you can improve your own skills, as you prepare your own entries for your local fair? Are you a volunteer with your local fair?
If you answered “yes” to any of the above questions, then you should plan to attend an upcoming Certified Volunteer Judges training hosted by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service on Tuesday, July 20th from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The training will be held in the Gregg County Extension office, 405 E. Marshall Ave in Longview, Texas.
Topics to be discussed include clothing (sewing and quilting), foods (baked and preserved), judging etiquette, art/design (crafts and photography) and horticulture (plants and floral design).
Registration is $30/person or $31.50 if using a debit or credit card. The cost includes lunch and is due with registration by July 8th.
Please call the Harrison County Extension office, 903.935.8414 or email ldmcdonald@ag.tamu.edu for a registration form or more information.
Individuals with special foods needs or a limited ability requiring an auxiliary aid, service or accommodation in order to participate in this program, are asked to contact the Gregg County Extension office at 903.236.8428 to determine how reasonable accommodations can be made.