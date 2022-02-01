What is a charcuterie board? Traditionally, is has been a display of cured meats. Today, cheeses, fruits, olives, nuts, etc. are included.
Elements of a charcuterie board:
- Protein, with focus on lean, low sodium and low nitrate proteins
- Dairy
- Fruit
- Vegetables
- Grains
Check out these healthy swaps to make your board for a healthy holiday season:
Reduce added sugars by switching dried fruit with fresh fruit and opting for sugar-free or no sugar added dips and spreads.
Limit sodium by switching salted nuts with unsalted/raw options and selecting lower sodium cheeses such as swiss, fresh mozzarella or goat cheese.
Go whole grain by switching regular crackers with whole-grain options such as multi-grain crackers, whole wheat baguettes or whole-grain crostini.
Add healthy fats by adding nuts and seeds.
Homemade dips are an easy way to keep control of the sugar, fat and salt on your board.
Try this “Extra Easy Hummus” recipe. It’s a great way to add a healthy dip to your charcuterie board. Believe it or not, it’s only five ingredients. So simple and quick!
Extra Easy Hummus
Course: Appetizers, Kid Friendly, Side Dishes, Snacks, Vegetarian
Ingredients:
1 15 oz. can of unsalted garbanzo beans (drained liquid reserved)
1 garlic clove (crushed)
2 t ground cumin
¼ t salt
1 T olive oil
Instructions:
1. In a blender or food processor, combine all ingredients.
2. Blend on low speed, gradually adding reserved bean liquid until desired consistency is achieved.
Nutrition: Calories: 180; Fat: 7g; Cholesterol: 0mg; Sodium: 410 mg; Carbohydrate: 25g; Protein: 8g
This tasty “Fruit Dip” is an excellent choice as well.
Fruit Dip
Course: Appetizers, Kid Friendly, Snacks
Servings: 10
Ingredients:
1 ½ cups non-fat vanilla greek yogurt
1 cup reduced fat creamy peanut butter
1 T honey
1 t cinnamon
Instructions:
1. Add all ingredients in a medium bowl.
2. Mix together until well blended.
3. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Nutrition Facts: Calories: 180; Fat: 10g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 170mg;
Carbohydrates: 16g; Protein: 10g