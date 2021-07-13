A delicious take on a classic family meal, here is a healthy recipe for fruit pizza to try at home with your family for dinner tonight.
Fruit Pizza
Ingredients:
- ½ cup white sugar
- 1 pinch salt
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1/2 cup orange juice
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 (18 oz.) pkg refrigerated sugar cookie dough
1 (8 oz.) pkg cream cheese, softened
1 (8 oz.) container frozen whipped topping, thawed
2 cups sliced fresh strawberries
1/2 teaspoon orange zest
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Slice cookie dough and arrange on greased pizza pan, overlapping edges. Press dough flat into pan. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Allow to cool. In a large bowl, soften cream cheese, then fold in the whipped topping. Spread over cooled crust. You can chill for a while at this point or continue by arranging the fruit. Begin with strawberries, sliced in half. Arrange in a circle around the outside edge.
Continue with fruit of your choice, working towards the middle. If bananas are used, dip them in lemon juice so they do not darken. Then make a sauce to spoon over fruit. In a saucepan, combine sugar, salt, corn starch, orange juice, lemon juice, and water. Cook and stir over medium heat. Bring to a boil, and cook for 1 or 2 minutes, until thickened. Remove from heat and add grated orange rind. Allow to cool, but not set up. Spoon over fruit. Chill for two hours, then cut into wedges and serve.
Preparation time:
- 30 minutes Cook time: 30 minutes
- Serves: 8
Nutrition Facts per Serving:
Total Fat: 30 g Cholesterol: 49 mg Sodium: 405 mg; Total Carbohydrates: 62.9 g
Dietary Fiber: 1.3 g
Protein: 5.5 g