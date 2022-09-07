Are you looking to try a new recipe in your Instant Pot? Try these recipes.
Chicken Cheddar Broccoli Soup
Makes 4-6 servings
Ingredients:
1 lb. raw chicken breast, thinly chopped/sliced
1 lb. fresh broccoli, chopped
1/2 cup onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 cup shredded carrots
1/2 cup finely chopped celery
1/4 cup finely chopped red bell pepper
3 cups chicken bone broth
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 tsp black pepper
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp parsley flakes
Pinch red pepper flakes
2 cups heavy cream
8 oz. freshly shredded cheddar cheese
2 Tbsp Frank’s Red Hot original Cayenne Pepper Sauce
Instructions:
Place chicken, broccoli, chopped onion, garlic, carrots, celery, bell pepper, chicken broth and seasonings in the pot, and stir to mix.
Secure the lid and make sure vent is at sealing. Place on manual at high pressure for 15 minutes.
Manually release the pressure when cook time us up, remove lid and stir in heavy cream.
Place pot on sauté’ setting until it all comes to a low boil, approximately 5 minutes.
Stir in cheese and the hot sauce.
Turn off the pot as soon as you add the cheese, and give it a stir.
Continue to stir until the cheese is melted.
Source: Fix It & Forget It Instant Pot Cookbook
Lemony Chicken Thighs
Makes 3-5 servings
Ingredients:
1 cup chicken bone broth
5 frozen bone-in chicken thighs
1 small onion, diced
5-6 cloves garlic, diced
Juice of 1 lemon
2 Tbsp butter, melted
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 tsp black pepper
1 tsp True Lemon Lemon Pepper Seasoning
1 tsp parsley flakes
1/4 tsp oregano
Rind of 1 lemon
Instructions:
Add the chicken bone broth into the inner pot of the Instant Pot.
Add the chicken thighs.
Add the onion and garlic.
Pour the fresh lemon juice in with the melted butter.
Add the seasonings.
Lock the lid, make sure the vent is at sealing, then press the poultry button. Set to 15 minutes.
When cook time is up, let the pressure naturally release for 3-5 minutes, then manually release the rest.
You can place these under the broiler for 2-3 minutes to brown.
Plate up and pour some of the sauce over top with fresh grated lemon rind.
Source: Fix It & Forget It Instant Pot Cookbook
For more information on this topic, contact the Harrison County Extension Office at (903) 935-8414.