Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich
Serving: 4
Ingredients:
4 flatbreads
½ cup Extra Easy Hummus
4 4-oz grilled chicken fillets, cooked
½ cup fresh spinach leaves
1 red onion sliced into rings
½ cup feta cheese, handful Greek olives Optional
Instructions:
1. Begin by heating each flatbread just until warm. Spread ¼ of the hummus on each flatbread.
2. Place chicken, spinach and red onion on top of the hummus. If desired, sprinkle feta cheese and Greek olives on top.
Nutrition Facts: Calories 420, fat 11g, cholesterol 120mg, sodium 550mg, carbohydrates 35, fiber 4g, sugar 4g, protein 44g
For more information, contact me at (903) 935-8414 or ldmcdonald@ag.tamu.edu.