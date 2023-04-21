Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich

Serving: 4

Ingredients:

4 flatbreads

½ cup Extra Easy Hummus

4 4-oz grilled chicken fillets, cooked

½ cup fresh spinach leaves

1 red onion sliced into rings

½ cup feta cheese, handful Greek olives Optional

Instructions:

1. Begin by heating each flatbread just until warm. Spread ¼ of the hummus on each flatbread.

2. Place chicken, spinach and red onion on top of the hummus. If desired, sprinkle feta cheese and Greek olives on top.

Nutrition Facts: Calories 420, fat 11g, cholesterol 120mg, sodium 550mg, carbohydrates 35, fiber 4g, sugar 4g, protein 44g

For more information, contact me at (903) 935-8414 or ldmcdonald@ag.tamu.edu.

— Louraiseal McDonald is the county agent for family and community health in Harrison County.

