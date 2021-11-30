Are you looking for something to prepare this holiday season? Try one of these recipes:
Almond Butter Cookies
Servings: 12
Ingredients:
2 cup almond flour
1 cup almond butter
1/4 cup egg whites
1 tablespoon maple syrup
1 tablespoon unsweetened almond milk
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix together almond butter, almond milk, maple syrup, vanilla extract and egg whites in a large bowl.
Then add almond flour into the mix. Keep mixing until the batter is thick and sticky.
Prep cooking sheet pan with either parchment paper or spray with non-stick baking spray.
Roll 12 dough into balls approximately 2 tablespoon in size. Place each ball on your prepared baking tray/cooking sheet.
Then flattened balls with a fork to form a cookie shape.
Place in oven and bake for 10 minutes then enjoy!
Nutrition Facts: Serving size is one cookie; Calories 230; Fat 20g; Cholesterol 0mg; Sodium 60mg; and Protein 8g.
Cranberry Orange Bread
Servings: 12 (1) slice
Ingredients:
2 cup all-purpose flour
2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
3 tablespoons honey
1 cup fresh orange juice
1/2 cup applesauce
2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 tablespoon orange zest
1 cup fresh cranberries (chopped)
2 tablespoon unsalted raw shelled pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 305 degrees. Spray a 9-by-5 loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray.
In a large mixing bowl add flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and ground cinnamon, stir to combine.
Add in honey, orange juice, applesauce, vanilla, orange zest mix until combined. Be sure not to over mix.
Fold the cranberries and pour batter into the prepared loaf pan.
Sprinkle pumpkins seed over the top of the batter. Place in the center rack in the oven and bake for 50 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.
Tips:
If fresh cranberries are not in season, use frozen unsweetened cranberries. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight before using.
Store in the refrigerator in an airtight container for up to a week. Can also be frozen for up to 2 months.
Nutrition Facts: Serving size is one slice; Calories 120; Fat 1g; Cholesterol 0mg; Sodium 160mg; and Protein 3g.
Zucchini Chips and Ranch Dip
Servings: 8 servings
Ingredients:
1 medium zucchini
3/4 cup Parmesan cheese (shredded)
1 cup plain Greek yogurt (low fat)
1/2 teaspoon ground dill
1/2 teaspoon ground parsley
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon salt
Instructions:
Slice zucchini ends off, approximately 1/2 inch in, and discard.
Cut zucchini into 1/4 inch slices.
Place slices in the air fryer in a single layer.
Sprinkle a thin layer of cheese over the zucchini slices.
Cook in the air fryer for 12 minutes at 370 degrees or until the cheese is turning brown and crisp. These can also be cooked in the oven for 15-18 minutes at 370 degrees.
Mix Greek yogurt and seasonings together and serve as a dip.
Nutrition Facts: Serving size is four chips; Calories 60; Fat 2.5g; Cholesterol 10mg; Sodium 210mg; and Protein 6g.
For more information on this topic, contact the Harrison County Extension Office, (903) 935-8414 or visit https://dinnertonight.tamu.edu.