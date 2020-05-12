One of the most difficult parts of the coronavirus pandemic for many is not being able to see their family members, especially those confined to nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
At Reunion Inn Assisted Living facility in Marshall, those families have not seen their moms, grandmas, aunts or other family members in person since March 8. At least not until a drive-by Mother’s Day parade took place on Sunday, May 10.
Thus far, the facility has had no reported cases of the coronavirus and with how easily and rampant it spreads in long-term care facilities Reunion Inn Administrator Jacque Wise-Griffith is doing everything in her power to keep it out while combating depression associated with her residents.
“I believe that depression can play a very big part in the immune system so we have been trying to keep our residents and staff uplifted,” she said.
For those at Reunion Inn that means entertainment from Maintenance worker Shar Dee, whose idea and organizational skills led to Sunday’s Mother’s Day parade along with volunteer Shelley Aguillard.
Though the residents have been permitted to go outdoors to the courtyard and have even been able to have cookouts and play games since they are not confined to their rooms, Sunday was the first day they were permitted to sit on the front porch and at least see their families even if from more than 100 feet away. For many it was an emotional experience.
Another celebration took place Sunday as two married residents David and Maxine King celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary. The couple was married on May 10, 1946 and met in Honolulu, Hawaii when he was in the Air Force and she was working for the government. They met at church, Mr. King said.
“It’s been a really great day,” he said about the parade and the couple’s anniversary complete with some porch-sitting time. Both Mr. and Mrs. King are in their 90s.
In order to keep coronavirus out of the facility the administrator and the staff have pulled no punches. Everything get sprayed with disinfectant: the mail, any gifts and no one is allowed in. The staff member’s temperatures are taken and they have literally signed paperwork that they will not go anywhere besides work and home.
The facility’s staff members have no problem with it and are happy to keep all of their residents safe, no matter what it takes.
“This is without a doubt the best place in Marshall to work,” Home health sitter Karen Roberts said.
During the Mother’s Day parade, family members were able to hand over gifts for their family members which were thoroughly disinfected.