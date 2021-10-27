Marshall city officials met with Lowe’s employees on Tuesday to assemble the furniture planned for the Perkins Pocket Park.
The Red Vest Impact event is part of the Lowe’s 100 Hometowns program. City Communications Coordinator Jasmine Rios said that Lowe’s volunteered its employees to assist in the assembly for the project for Red Vest day.
Ten Lowe’s employees gathered at the Public Works Department on Tuesday, working with staff to construct 20 chairs, five tables, five umbrellas and eight benches, all to be used for the new pocket park.
“We enjoyed collaborating with our local Lowe’s for the Red Vest Impact Tuesday event, staffed by Lowe’s associates. With their assistance, we were able to assemble all furniture, fixtures, and equipment that furnish the Pocket Park,” Public Works Director Eric Powell said.
Lowe’s officials said that the grant program was an initiative created by the company to support local hometowns and give back to the community while the company celebrates 100 years in business.
“We are thrilled to be able to give back to the community, and be a part of the community,” Stephen Winton, Lowe’s Store Manager, said, “We look forward to the completion of this great project benefiting generations to come.”
The planned Perkins Pocket Park will be located in the lot located at the old Perkins Building site. The Perkins building was torn down in January 2020, after the building sat abandoned for a number of years due to the roof falling in, and other needed repairs.
Powell said that unforeseen construction issues have put the project behind schedule, with the original estimations putting the project at completion by the end of October.
Rios said that the delay will not affect funding for the ongoing project through Lowe’s and that the city is working to resolve the issues with minimal alterations planned for the renderings of the park.