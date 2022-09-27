Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick is seeking re-election, kicking off his planned bus tour around the state with one early stop at Jucy’s Hamburgers in Marshall on Monday.
State and county officials, as well as Republican party representatives, met with Patrick on Monday. Attendees included County Judge Chad Sims, Lee Lester, Ed Smith and a number of representatives from the county’s Republican Party.
Patrick is running against the Democratic candidate Mike Collier and the Libertarian Candidate Shanna Steele for the upcoming election. Early voting begins Oct. 24 through Nov. 4, with Election Day on Nov. 8.
Patrick said that he was campaigning with a bus tour around Texas, with plans to hit 130 cities in eight weeks before the Nov. 8 election.
“Because in Texas it doesn’t matter how big the town, small, midsized or large, Texas depends on you,” Patrick said.
During his stop Patrick discussed a number of issues in the upcoming election with attendees, including his plan to add a mandatory additional 10-year penalty for the use of a gun in a crime.
“We need to get these guns out of the hands of criminals and stop taking them out of the hands of law-abiding citizens,” he said.
Patrick also discussed his desire to pull Texas away from the use of renewable energy, which he said was unreliable as a source, and focus more on natural gas.
He also discussed addressing judges and district attorneys in the State of Texas who are not following the law — getting them out of their positions and filling the positions with those who will.
“This election is really not about Democrats versus Republicans, it really is about darkness versus light,” Patrick said, “Rural America is where our values are, so we really need all of you to get out and vote.”
He encouraged everyone in attendance to make it a mission to be sure their friends and family go out and vote this election, and encouraged them to tell their friends to do the same.
“So many people are so busy in their lives, that sometimes they don’t go vote, but it’s more important than ever,” Patrick said.