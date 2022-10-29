Luci Baines Johnson, the daughter of U.S. President Lyndon B Johnson and Harrison County native Claudia “Lady Bird” Johnson, visited Marshall this week to support gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, making two stops in the city at Wiley College and Memorial City Hall on Friday.
Johnson spoke on a wide range of topics during her speech, including about her connection to Marshall through not only her mother, but also through close family friend and Wiley alumnus Zephyr Wright, who worked as the White House cook under the Johnson administration.
“She (Wright) even taught me to cook, because I would go down into the kitchen to bother her so often, she would say, well I at least needed to learn to be productive while I was there,” Johnson said, “But what she taught me more than anything else was how to respond to the needs of others.”
Wright, much like Johnson herself, was present at the White House through a number of radical civil rights changes made by President Johnson, including the signing of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act following a year later.
Johnson discussed during her presentation how Wright and her family’s experiences, especially coming from rural Texas just as her mother did, played a huge role in President Johnson’s understanding of, and battle for, equal rights under the law for all citizens.
“What they did then is what they have always done, pitting the haves against the have nots,” Johnson said.
She explained that the battle for civil rights has been one that she has championed for her entire life and continues to do so now. Johnson said that it is for this reason that she is in support of O’Rourke for governor.
“Everyone needs someone to believe in, and my someone is Beto O’Rourke,” Johnson said, “I’m worried about the world I am going to leave my grandchildren, but Beto cannot do this alone.”
Johnson also encouraged everyone present at the event to spread the word, and be sure to take the time to get out and vote this year.
Johnson herself has a life time of public service experience, including her work with Head Start, a federal program focusing on the education of preschoolers she began work with in 1965. She also helped to create Volunteers for Vision, a national organization which provided visual screening services to children, and served as its president for many years.
Johnson currently serves on the boards of the Lyndon Baines Johnson Foundation, The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center and the MD Anderson Cancer Center Board of Visitors. She is a trustee emeritus of Boston University, a former member of the Board of Visitors for both The University of Texas at Austin School of Nursing and Georgetown University School of Nursing. She is also a lifetime board member of the Seton Fund, Dell Children’s Hospital and the SAFE Alliance, dedicated to ending sexual exploitation and domestic violence.
She also serves currently as the chair of Texas Right to Vote and the chair of the Seton Shrine National Leadership Council and Honorary Chair of The University of Texas at Austin School of Nursing Capital Campaign Committee.