Mack Guice and Friends are in the holiday spirit and they’re back again this year to host a second Christmas concert benefiting Marshall ISD’s special needs program to raise awareness for autism.
The local musician and grandfather Mack Guice II is presenting a special Christmas concert to raise money to benefit Marshall ISD’s autism/special needs program.
The concert, billed “A Christmas Community-Action Celebration for Autism Advocacy and Support,” is presented by “Mack Guice and Friends.” It’s slated for 4 p.m. today, at the Marshall High School auditorium. Tickets to Saturday’s Christmas concert are $15 for adults and $10 for kids ages 12 and younger.
Guice, a former jazz instructor at Wiley, has taught at several colleges, including Miles College, Limestone College and Bowie State University in Maryland.
Guice donated $1,000 to the Marshall ISD special needs program as a result of last year’s concert and plans to make a donation this year as well following the concert.
As a grandfather of an autistic student, Guice said he wanted to do his part to contribute to students’ success.