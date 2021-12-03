Marshall City officials confirmed that Main Street Manager Veronique Ramirez was terminated from her position on Tuesday.
City Communication Coordinator Jasmine Rios said that the city gave no explanation for the termination, or why the decision was made during the middle of Wonderland of Lights.
Ramirez, who began her job with the City of Marshall less than a year ago, was the main organizer of Marshall’s Wonderland of Lights festival.
The festival kicked off last week with its opening lighting ceremony, and will run throughout Dec. 23 in downtown Marshall.
Rios said that the festival will be unaffected by Ramirez’s termination, with Assistant Community and Economic Development Director Garnett Johnson stepping in to run the festival, with the help of Randy Pritchard, the support services superintendent.