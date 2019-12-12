Marshall is preparing for the third annual Outdoor Christmas Market planned for this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Main street manager Rachel Skowronek said that the market is a way to connect local businesses with community members in an effort to encourage people to shop local.
“This is the only time during wonderland that we allow vendors outside of our brick and mortar stores within downtown, though the businesses and pop ups work wonderfully together,” Skowronek said. “In fact, many vendors inside the Weisman, The General Store, and Blissmoor Valley Ranch bring extra merchandise not currently in store out and into a space for the market.”
During the market all vendors will be set up on the 200 and 300 blocks of North Washington on the street.
Skowronek said that vendors from the Harrison County Farmers Market will also be set up along Austin Street.
Around 80 vendors offering Christmas and holiday gifts will be present at the event.
“There will be jams, jellies, handcrafted gifts, home decor, and more,” Skowronek said. “You’re sure to find something for everyone on your list- whether you’re stuffing a stocking, wrapping packages for under the tree, or looking for the perfect gift to bring the hostess of all your holidays parties.”
Skowronek said that overnight parking is prohibited at the event and the streets will close Friday evening in anticipation of Saturday’s market.
For more information on the event go to the groups Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WonderlandOfLightsTX.