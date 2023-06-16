New Coach Steve Mainord was recently introduced at a recent Jefferson ISD school board meeting.
Mainord will be joining Jefferson ISD in multiple roles in the athletic department, including the offensive line coach, strength and conditioning coordinator, run game coordinator, as well as character education and health teacher.
“He has a very diverse background in what he has done, so he’ll have a lot to bring to the table,” said Jefferson ISD Superintendent Michael Walker. “There will be a lot our guys can learn, and that’s a good thing.”
Mainord comes to the district with years of experience, previously coaching at Skyline High School and others in the Dallas area, including garnering praise for his work in the Irving district as a coach. Mainord has previously worked with current Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Antwain Jimmerson, and the two expressed their excitement to continue their work for Jefferson students in the district.
“We had an opportunity to get him back this way, and he graciously said yes,” said Jimmerson. “He brings a lot of experience.”
Mainord will be working with the staff through the summer and start with the next academic school year at both the junior high and high school in his new position.
“I’m just excited to be here,” said Mainord. “It’s a great opportunity to get back with Coach Jimmerson.”