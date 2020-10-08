After months of not being able to see loved ones due to dangers and restrictions associated with COVID-19, essential caregiver visits began taking place this week at the Oakwood House Assisted Living Community in Marshall.
“The moment I found out we would be able to have these essential caregiver visits, I knew that we were taking a step in the right direction. Just being able to see these families eager to be trained on what is appropriate, have their COVID test done and basically do whatever it took to see their loved one, to hug their loved one, that’s when you get to witness the true love they have. This is what it’s all about. Watching them surprise their mom or dad, watching the tears flow and the shouting of joy once they saw their family in person is what we have been waiting on,” Oakwood House Executive Director Brooke Collier said.
Since residents have not physically seen their loved ones or been able to exchange hugs since early March, Collier said the visits are a step in the right direction for normalcy in everyone’s lives.
“It was like a miracle, so beautiful and music to my ears to hear her voice in person. This was the longest I have been without my family coming to visit me,” Oakwood resident Bebe Johnson said about getting a hug from her daughter, Laura Harrington.