A Longview man has been arrested after police said he forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's home and threatened her with a gun and assaulted her.
Keontra Deashawn Jones, 20, of Longview was arrested and charged with burglary habitation intend other felony on Tuesday, with bond set at $100,000. He remains in the Harrison County Jail.
Marshall police said they received a call around 5 a.m. Tuesday about a home invasion in the 2100 block of Pinecrest Drive.
"The complainant said her ex-boyfriend forced his way into the residence, produced a firearm, and assaulted and threatened her," MPD said in a press release.
Jones was arrested in Longview after coordination with the Longview Police Department, MPD said.