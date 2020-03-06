After about 20 minutes of deliberation Thursday, a Harrison County jury found Brian Keith Woods guilty of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, killing 25-year-old pedestrian Sylvia Marie Keiter, on May 19, 2018.
The 50-year-old, who is formerly of Longview, was also found guilty on two counts of intoxication assault, causing serious bodily injury to pedestrians Sheri Beeson, of Winona; and Justin Woods, of Frierson, La.
The three had stopped to help a driver involved in a single-vehicle incident on the shoulder of Interstate-Highway 20 West, near the State Highway 31 exit, near Marshall. It was about 12:30 a.m.
According to the Department of Public Safety crash report, a pickup truck driven by Brian Woods was headed west on I-20 in the outside lane when it came upon a SUV, belonging to Keiter, that was legally parked, with its flashers activated, on the shoulder of the road near a concrete barrier, facing west.
She and the other pedestrians were standing on the shoulder on top of an overpass, attempting to offer aid to a driver, who had been in a one-vehicle crash minutes before.
Investigating officers said Woods drove onto the shoulder towards the SUV, striking the vehicle, causing it to spin around, and strike the three pedestrians.
Keiter was deceased at the scene. Beeson and Justin Woods both suffered severe leg injuries. Beeson testified on Thursday that hers is so critical that she’s now considering amputation to hopefully alleviate the pain and try to regain a sense of normalcy.
“Nobody wants to lose a part of their body. I don’t,” Beeson wept.
But it’s to a point where she needs some relief, she shared.
CLOSING ARGUMENTS
Reflecting on the severity of the case, prosecutors noted that the defendant was not only intoxicated by consumption of alcohol, but was also high on marijuana and methamphetamine when he got behind the wheel of his vehicle, causing the death of one individual and injuring two others. Toxicologists testified Thursday that he also had amphetamine in his system.
“[He] was high on all these illegal substances and alcohol,” First Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood said during closing arguments in the guilt-innocent phase of the trial. “He’s trying to blame everyone else that was there.
“This is a serious case,” she said. “He’s affected a lot of people. Now it’s time for him to be held accountable.”
Hood argued that the other vehicles passing by had no problem seeing the flashing emergency lights. The difference with them and Woods is that the defendant was intoxicated, she said. District Attorney Reid McCain echoed her sentiments.
“That’s about 15 (vehicles) that made it through that wreck scene. They made it through successfully,” he said, counting the number of vehicles caught on State Trooper Jim Hargett’s body cam as he traveled eastbound to get around to the first wreck, moments before the second crash happened.
Hood contended that Woods lied about the amount of beers he had consumed and denied his use of marijuana and meth to the investigating DPS trooper at the scene because he began to realize the gravity of his actions.
“It’s a simple case,” said Hood. “If there wasn’t intoxication, the death or bodily injury wouldn’t have occurred.”
In his closing statements, Daryll Bennett asked the jury to find his client guilty of the lesser-included offense, which would be a single charge of driving while intoxicated.
He argued that the tragic wreck wasn’t caused by Woods’ intoxication, but other indicators such as a tire that was in the road. The defense attorney argued that the tire is what made Woods veer to the right.
“They just assumed, right off, well this was caused by alcohol — period — end of conversation,” Bennett said of investigating officers.
Bennett further contended that the sparks witnesses at the scene saw came from his client hitting some form of metal or debris. The defense attorney said no one noticed the tire on the video until he pointed it out. Bennett said that’s proof of his theory.
“He was legally in his lane, going to miss that vehicle, except for one thing, sparks to the right (from hitting a tire) and it caused a blowout,” Bennett said of his client.
In addition to a tire, Bennett said the position of the victim Keiter’s SUV also played a role. He argued that it was illegally parked on an overpass, in a hazard zone.
“It,” he said of the Transportation Code, “says you do not park on an overpass. That it is dangerous.”
“What they want you to do is (place) all the blame on one person — my client,” he said. “They want you to believe that intoxication and only intoxication caused this wreck. There were other factors that caused that. There were other people to blame.”
In his closing arguments, District Attorney Reid McCain said there’s no doubt intoxication caused the fatal crash.
The DA pointed out that if a tire was a factor in the wreck, there would’ve been skid marks in the right hand lane at the crash site.
However, “you didn’t see a yaw mark,” McCain said. “If Brian Woods had hit a tire in the road and caused his truck to jerk into a wall, you would see them.”
McCain said another reason they know it was caused by Woods’ intoxication is because he never slowed down when he saw the flashing emergency lights of the other vehicles, assisting the first one-vehicle incident.
“Everyone else is slowing down. You know why he went through there at 69 miles per hour? (It’s) because he’s intoxicated,” McCain contended.
The DA said the video does show a tire, as the defense attorney pointed out, but the tire is on the shoulder. There’s still no sign it was hit.
“There’s no brake application. You hit a tire, supposedly blows your wheel out and your speed doesn’t slow down. How can that be?” the DA questioned.
The DA said the tire wasn’t a factor and neither was the deceased victim, Sylvia Keiter, as the defense charged.
“She’s being a good Samaritan,” said McCain. “She pulls over to a shoulder to avoid conflict.”
“So the (claim) of hitting the tire, that just doesn’t hold water; and the theory of blaming Sylvia is nonsense,” the DA said.
He said all data from the crash scene experts corroborate that.
“Based on all the data, it didn’t happen as the result of a tire. It happened in the inside lane,” McCain said.
McCain asked the jury to send a message that such reckless behavior will not be tolerated in Harrison County.
“I can’t believe in this day and time, people still drink and drive with (ride-hailing services) Uber and Lyft (now available),” the DA said. “How stupid.”
“Lady Liberty demands justice,” said McCain.
Following the guilty verdict, the trial proceeded with the punishment phase, consisting of character witnesses, testifying on behalf of the defendant; and the two surviving victims of the case, sharing how the crash has impacted their lives.
The punishment phase of the trial will continue with closing arguments, beginning at 8:30 a.m., today, in the 71st Judicial District Courtroom, with Judge Brad Morin presiding.