Billy Ray Marsh, who pled guilty for the March 2019 murder of his wife, striking her repeatedly in the head with a hammer, was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 25 years in prison.
The 48-year-old, who lives on the Harrison County side of Longview, pleaded guilty on Tuesday for the March 29, 2019 death of his wife, 40-year-old Key’Ocea Marsh.
He claimed his actions were a crime of sudden passion, triggered by an affair. Prosecutors in the case argued that it was an act of cold-blooded murder.
“I told you in opening statements that this was going to be a case about a murder where a man bashed his wife’s head with a hammer. I said it was not going to be a case about sudden passion,” Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood, co-counsel for the state, told jurors in closing arguments.
“I told you it was going to be a case about cold—blooded—murder,” said Hood.
“Key’Ocea isn’t perfect. No one is, but this isn’t about Key’Ocea,” Hood contended. “This is a case about Billy Marsh.”
Wednesday’s trial was an emotional day for the victim’s family as they left the courtroom in tears, and thankful that the jury determined that the act was not a crime of sudden passion.
“I would like to thank the jury,” Key’Ocea’s mother, Susette Davis Silas said, following the verdict. “I cannot get my daughter back, so I am thankful to God that justice was served.”
Silas said she feels that the jury did the best they could in the case. The mother said, as a Christian, she also forgives the defendant for his actions.
“I forgive him because I would not be able to go to heaven if I don’t forgive someone, and because my daughter would have wanted me to,” said Silas.
The jury took about an hour to deliberate on punishment. In the case, the jury had to determine whether Marsh committed murder or an act of sudden passion. The punishment range was 5 to 99 years or life for murder; or 2 to 20 years for sudden passion. Because of his prior felony conviction for sexual assault of a child, Marsh faced an enhanced punishment range of no less than 15 years to no more than 99 years or life for murder that was not an act of sudden passion.
Prosecutors, representing the state, asked jurors to give him life. The defense asked to determine the case as an act of sudden passion and assess his punishment anywhere between five to 20 years, with no fine.
“This man has never tried to do anything other than just be honest, accept responsibility and ask for maybe a little forgiveness,” Marsh’s court-appointed attorney, Coke Solomon, argued.
“We (got) somebody who snaps; somebody who loses control because of a triggering event,” Solomon said.
Prosecutors begged to differ.
“There were five impact lacerations (to the back of her head),” Miranda Harris, co-counsel for the state, pointed out.
Harris further argued that the defendant had known about the infidelity for several weeks before making the decision to bludgeon his wife to death.
“There’s nothing immediate about it,” she said of the defendant’s claim that he acted out of sudden passion.
Harris further argued that Marsh didn’t directly turn himself into the sheriff’s office.
“He called his sister and went to his sister’s house,” she said. “He did not call 9-1-1; he did not attempt to save her. He covered her up with a blanket and locked the door.”
BACKGROUND
In the case, officers first learned about the incident when Marsh came to the sheriff’s office around 7 a.m. the morning of the murder to speak to investigators about his actions, and turn himself in. He was escorted to Capt. Floyd Duncan’s office where Marsh admitted to killing his wife.
Waiving his Miranda rights, Marsh told police that he used a claw hammer, striking his wife about five times in the head, as she lay in their bed inside of their home at Big Oaks Mobile Home Park, located in the 3300 block of Lansing Switch Road, right outside of Hallsville.
Deputies dispatched to the location and found a deceased black female on the bed inside of the residence. Marsh was subsequently placed under arrest and booked into the Harrison County Jail on a charge of murder.
Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Mike Smith pronounced the victim deceased at the scene and ordered an autopsy.
CLOSING STATEMENTS
During closing statements Wednesday, Harris, co-counsel for the state, argued that the defendant was trying to gain the jury’s sympathy by disclosing his medical issues. She implored them to have sympathy for the victim’s grieving family instead.
“Look to your left,” she asked jurors as she gestured in the direction of the victim’s teary-eyed family members, who all sat in the courtroom gallery.
“These are the people you should feel sorry for,” she said. “You have a mother who had to bury her child. You have four children that will grow up without their mom.
“She was the glue that seemed to hold them together and she’s not there anymore because he got mad and took a hammer to her head,” Harris said.
She said the victim’s family has been given a life sentence of living without their loved one; thus, the state is asking to assess a life punishment.
“It wasn’t sudden. It wasn’t an immediate trigger. He’d known about it (his wife’s affair) for weeks and his wife was asleep when he bludgeoned her to death,” said Harris.
In his closing arguments, Solomon, representing the defendant, argued that Marsh had taken accountability for his actions.
“He apologized,” Solomon said. “In fact….he immediately stood up and pled guilty. He accepted full responsibility.”
Solomon said the defendant has an automatic right to fight a case whether he thinks he’ll win or not.
“It’s not because he can’t win and is trying to gain sympathy. This man really, truly feels terrible,” Solomon said.
Solomon said the deciding factor regarding his client’s punishment was whether or not the jury believed Marsh took his wife’s life in the sudden heat of passion. He expounded that sudden passion is when something happens that triggers a person to make a decision they never would’ve made.
“You do something that makes an individual snap,” Solomon said, arguing that there’s an entire TV series devoted to acts of sudden passion called “Snapped.”
He asked jurors to put themselves in the defendant’s position, thinking that their marriage is getting on track, but their spouse still wants to move on.
“You would lose it just like anybody else,” Solomon argued, describing it as human nature. “That’s why that element of the law is there.”
In her closing arguments, Madison Hood, co-counsel for the state, pointed out the inconsistencies in the defendant’s testimony.
“If you look at cross-examination, he was lying,” she said, pointing out the differences between Marsh’s testimony on stand Wednesday and his video-taped confession the day of the murder. Hood argued that Marsh was now changing his story in order to fit the narrative of being an act of sudden passion. Hood said it wasn’t an act where Marsh walked in, witnessing the transgression.
“Remember Key’Ocea maybe was naked and asleep when he did this,” Hood reminded jurors. He said that in the interview and on the stand.”
Thus, “how would you be able to argue sudden passion if she was asleep?” Hood said, questioning the defendant’s claims.
“You have a man who waited until his wife went to sleep and bashed her head in with a hammer,” Hood contended.
She reminded jurors of a prior incident that Marsh testified to of physically beating his wife, causing her to have permanent eye damage.
“He said on the stand (that) he snapped then too,” Hood said.
The prosecutor also reminded of Marsh’s criminal history as a registered sex offender. Hood said Marsh has now taken away a beloved family member.
“We are all here because of his actions, nothing else,” she said. “He made that decision. So, what do you do? Give justice.”
Marsh’s trial was Harrison County’s first felony murder trial since March 2020 when District Attorney Reid McCain tried former Longview resident Brian Keith Woods for two counts of intoxication assault and one count of intoxication manslaughter, in which Woods received a 35- year sentence — the maximum 20 years for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a maximum 10 years for the first count of intoxication assault and five years for the second count of intoxication assault. Also, in that case, which was the last felony murder trial right before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, 71st Judicial District Judge Brad Morin ordered that the sentences be served consecutively.