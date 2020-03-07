Former Longview resident Brian Keith Woods was sentenced to 35 years in the prison Friday for the May 19, 2018 fatal wreck that killed a pedestrian and injured two others as they assisted a one-vehicle accident on Interstate Highway 20.
The jury assessed a maximum 20-year sentence for the offense of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, killing 25-year-old pedestrian Sylvia Marie Keiter. Woods received a maximum 10-year sentence for the offense of intoxication assault, causing serious bodily injury to Sheri Beeson; and five years for intoxication assault of Justin Woods, who is no relation to the defendant.
71st Judicial District Judge Brad Morin ordered that the sentences be served consecutively, at the request of Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain.
“The trial was the result of events that occurred on May 19, 2018 on Interstate 20 on the overpass of FM 31. At approximately 12:30 a.m. a pickup truck was traveling westbound on IH-20 when it struck the inside barrier after the driver fell asleep. The impact caused the driver to come to rest partially in the outside lane of the interstate on the overpass of FM 31. Two vehicles traveling behind the truck observed the wreck and stopped to assist the driver as good Samaritans. A third vehicle pulled up to the scene was able to pull the disabled vehicle off the interstate. As the good Samaritans waited for the Texas Highway Patrol to arrive, a pickup driven by Woods struck the good Samaritans on the shoulder of IH-20, approximately 12 minutes after they first stopped to assist,” McCain explained.
“The jury heard testimony that the nearly 70 miles per hour impact struck Sylvia Keiter and killed her immediately,” he said.
Keiter had just turned 25 eight days before the fatal crash.
The impact severely injured the right leg of Beeson, who is now considering amputation. Justin Woods, who was 18, also sustained a broken leg.
Toxicologist reports show that the defendant not only had alcohol but marijuana, methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system.
“It is hoped that this verdict does send a strong message to citizens of Harrison County and those who pass through it that alcohol related offenses will be aggressively prosecuted by the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office,” said McCain.
The DA’s office had asked the jury to assess a maximum sentence, which they did.
Defense attorney Darryl Bennett was seeking probation in the case. He asked the jury to consider the fact that the defendant had never been convicted of a felony.
“You don’t punish him just because somebody is hurt, somebody is deceased,” Bennett said in opening statements of the punishment phase.
He suggested ordering him to pay restitution along with fulfilling requirements of possible probation.
“These people need restitution,” the defense attorney said. “If he’s on probation, he can get the jobs — no doubt about it and he can make restitution.”
The defense attorney called several character witnesses on Woods’ behalf to advocate for probation. Character witnesses included former coworkers at Knox Lee Power Plant where Woods worked as a supervisor and welder. His parents also testified.
All described him as a good man, who worked hard and took care of his children. Questioned by prosecutors, the character witnesses said they weren’t aware of his drug use. The character witnesses said they were sorry for what occurred, but believed he deserved a second chance.
Prosecutors argued that the deceased victim, Sylvia Keiter, doesn’t have a second chance at life.
“The nature of this is assault. People get hurt; somebody dies. The jury determined this was not just a DWI. It’s something more serious,” said McCain.
First Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood concurred, adding that the acts do not deserve probation.
“This man got in his vehicle, got behind the wheel and put everyone else around him in danger,” she said in closing statements.
Further, “you’ve heard testimony that he was drinking while he’s on bond for intoxication manslaughter while in Broken Bow, Oklahoma (where he now lives with his mother),” Hood said. “Does that say I’m going to be an ideal probationer? No.”
“This case was made for the maximum sentence,” she said, adding they weren’t asking for restitution.
Hood recalled that the subject was so intoxicated with alcohol and narcotics that he got out of his vehicle, jumped over Keiter’s deceased body and started yelling and cursing at witnesses.
“That’s Brian Woods,” she said, expounding how he ignored the deceased body and other victim’s broken limbs just a few feet away from him. “He didn’t care.”
“He’s picking up pieces from his truck. That’s Brian Woods,” said Hood.
REMEMBERING SYLVIA
Testifying, Keiter’s mother Dee Wallace said the accident took the life of someone who was everyone’s best friend.
“She had so many friends. It’s been amazing to see how many lives she impacted, because she was a ball of energy,” the mother said.
Hardly a dry eye was in the room as the mother reflected on her daughter’s life. Sharing Keiter’s ambitions, she said the aspiring college gymnast achieved her goal, receiving a scholarship to Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana, where she majored in biology. Gymnastics was her life growing up, starting at a young age and excelling to a level 10 gymnast in the USA gymnastics competitions.
“It was her dream,” said Wallace, still beaming with pride as she talked about her daughter’s drive.
Keiter became a graduate assistant for the gymnastics team, helping coach the gymnastics team. Pursuing other interests, she later became a physical therapy tech at Shreveport Physical Therapy. She loved it so much that she applied for physical therapy school in Shreveport and went for her admittance interview the day before her death.
“She called me. She didn’t think she did well,” the mother said, sharing how nervous her daughter was. “She never got to know she was accepted,” Wallace sobbed.
She said Keiter had also just become active in cross-fit where she met the love of her life, Chris. The mother said, in fact, she and Chris’ brother, fellow victim Justin Woods, was en route to meet Chris at a cross-fit meet when the crash occurred.
The mother shared how devastated she was when state troopers informed her of the fatal crash.
“I remember throwing the phone and saying, ‘Oh, my God… oh, my God,” Wallace cried. “I felt like my heart had just burst.”
Keiter influenced the lives of so many that several memorials, competitions, and scholarship awards have been made in her honor. Her alma mater Centenary College has a bench outside of their Gold Dome in her honor. The engraving describes her as vivacious, energetic, funny, silly, headstrong, compassionate and someone who did everything big with a big smile, teaching all how to live life to the fullest.
“That was my baby,” said Wallace. “She made you feel like the most important person in the world.”
“My son said he lost his best friend,” she said. “I just feel like we all feel that way.”
She said her daughter has shown compassion towards others since a toddler, just like she did when she stopped to help a stranded motorist on the side of the interstate the night she died.
“That’s just the type of personality she was. “She loved the Lord.”
SURVIVING VICTIMS
Prosecutors called surviving victims in the case, Beeson and Justin Woods to describe the trauma they’ve gone through as a result of the defendant’s actions.
Beeson, who is now immobile and has to have the assistance of a walker, told about the multiple surgeries she’s had on her leg that was broken from the wreck.
She’s now planning to have it amputated to improve the quality of her life. The thought of the amputation brought tears.
Sheri’s husband, Jerry Beeson shared the financial, emotional and physical hardship the defendant’s actions have caused. He said his wife has been in the operating room 21 times because of the wreck.
He said they’ve had to make their home handicap accessible, and he’s become his wife’s caregiver.
“It’s a horrific tragic event that will forever haunt every single person that has any ties it all,” the husband said.
Beeson said before the crash, she worked as a certified nursing assistant. An empty nester, she and her husband would spend time dancing, going to the casino and traveling to see their adult children and grandchildren.
Beeson said she also loved singing in church, prior to the wreck, but can’t anymore because her multiple surgeries damaged her vocal chords.
The wreck has left her with low self esteem, she shared.
“I do not look like a normal person anymore. I feel ugly,” she cried.
She also suffers with PTSD.
“All I wanted to do was help somebody on the side of the road,” she said in her victim impact statement as she addressed the defendant. “I never would’ve imagined in a million years this would happen to me.”
Beeson said she’s sad she can’t tote her grandkids, drive her car or work. Although she wasn’t employed at the time of the wreck, she had anticipated going to work the following week, she said.
The 42-year-old said she prays she will one day see some normalcy. She said she forgives Woods and still feels compassion for him and his family.
Jason Woods, unrelated to the defendant, said he was in shock and fear when he got hit by the defendant’s vehicle.
“I just remember waking up in a hospital,” he said.
The pain he endured is indescribable, but something he’ll never forget. He remembers not being able to move in the ambulance. He woke up after a second surgery with a rod in his leg. He also had to have an operation on his head.
Wallace, Keiter’s mother, said she’s hurt she’ll never see her daughter get married and have her own family someday.
“Her brother will not have her in his wedding, which will be on her birthday, May 11, 2021,” she cried.
“I am heartbroken that she will never know how many people she influenced,” Wallace said. “I am devastated that so many people will to get to experience her spirit.”
Looking at the defendant, the mother said he tried to shut off that light.
“But, it will shine on,” she said.