Busby Edward Jones, who was arrested in November for the alleged murder of 46-year-old James Coles, of Hallsville, was granted a bond reduction Wednesday during a hearing in the 71st District Courtroom.
71st Judicial District Judge Brad Morin reduced the bond on Jones’ murder charge from $1 million to $500,000.
Additionally, his bond for a possession of controlled substance charge was reduced to $10,000.
During the hearing, Jones’ attorney, David Moore, argued that his client is entitled to a reasonable bond that he can pay, and asked the judge to at least lower the bonds to $150,000 with conditions.
“The bonds are over $1 million, right now. The bondsman will charge over 10 percent of what the bonds are right now,” said Moore, explaining the family would have to come up with at least $100,000 to make bond.
Disclosing Jones’ medical conditions, Moore said the 55-year-old defendant mainly needed the opportunity to try to make bond, so that he can get the proper medical attention he needs.
“You heard his wife testify,” said Moore. “I don’t think that there’s any exaggeration to what she described to you.”
During the hearing, the defendant’s wife, Michelle Jones, shared that not only is he disabled due to a work-related injury, but he’s had a stroke, is a diabetic, has lupus and was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune membrane disorder that needs constant attention to avoid blood clotting or excessive bleeding.
The wife said he sees several doctors. She said she’s not only worried about her husband’s health while in jail, she’s also concerned about his safety.
Describing his fragile state, Moore said the defendant has already been assaulted twice while incarcerated. Thus, if he hits his head, for instance, he’s at a greater risk of health threats than any average inmate, the defense attorney argued.
Moore said he along with Jones’ wife have been in touch with the jail nurse to make sure that the staff does what needs to be done to maintain the defendant’s health so that he doesn’t die while in the custody of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
The attorney said he doesn’t think the department is equipped to take care of an inmate with Jones’ needs.
Arguing for the state, Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain noted that the defendant has an assault history, dating back 30 years, including a death from the 1980s.
“There’s a history of people getting harassed or killed by this defendant in the past,” said McCain. “Grant it, it’s not recent but it’s (out there).”
The DA further contended that there’s been no report of the defendant having a medical emergency in the jail.
“He’s’ been well taken care of,” said McCain.
Taking all into consideration, McCain asked the judge to keep the bond the same.
“Because of the violent nature of this crime, we ask it remains the same,” the DA said.
Moore said the defendant recognizes the serious of the charge and will abide by any bond conditions the judge sets.
“He’s not going anywhere. He has family in this area, a home,” Moore argued.
“He’ just doesn’t want to die in the county jail,” said Moore. “The threats to his health are real.”
Judge Morin said based on the testimony, he will grant a reduction of $500,000 for the murder charge and $10,000 on the drug charge.
The judge set conditions, advising that Jones will only be limited to Harrison and Gregg Counties. Additionally, he’ll have to surrender any weapons he has and report weekly to the probation office and submit to drug testing during the reporting period. The judge further advised him to have no contact with the victim’s family. He also has to surrender his passport, if he has one.
HCSO arrested Jones on Nov. 8 in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred that afternoon at his home in the 1500 block of Quail Lane in the Harrison County side of Longview.
“HCSO deputies arrived at the location and secured the scene for EMS,” Chief Deputy Brandon “B.J.” Fletcher reported at the time.
Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Mike Smith pronounced the victim deceased at the location.
The case is an ongoing investigation.