A Marshall man, who was involved in a critical crash and allegedly left the scene, was indicted by a Harrison County jury Thursday for the offense — accident involving serious bodily injury.
According to the indictment, on Aug. 10, the defendant, 26-year-old Antwoine Bernard Dixon, drove a vehicle that became involved in an accident that resulted in the injury of a man; and knowing the accident had occurred, intentionally left the scene without giving his name, address, vehicle registration number or the name of his car insurance carrier.
The indictment further alleges that Dixon “left the scene of the accident without rendering reasonable assistance to the injured party when it was apparent that the complainant was in need of medical treatment, and the accident resulted in the serious bodily injury of the complainant.”
Theft Indictments
The grand jury also indicted three defendants for theft-related offenses.
Howard Chance Hearold, 36, of Marshall, was indicted for theft of property more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000; and burglary of a habitation.
According to his indictment, on July 27, Hearold allegedly broke into a home, stealing an ATV, vacuum, batteries, a TV, a stereo system, generators, a DVD player, dining tables, chairs, and dishes valued at $2,500 or more, but less than $30,000.
In another theft indictment, William Charles Marvels, 56, of Marshall, was indicted for theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
According to his indictment, on Oct. 12, Marvels allegedly stole cologne and clothes, valued less than $100. The indictment notes that prior to the commission of this alleged offense, Marvels was convicted of theft-related offenses on Jan. 4, 1991 in the 188th District Court of Gregg County and on Sept. 3, 2010 in the 124th District Court of Gregg County.
Joshua Michael Rollins, 28, of Marshall, was also indicted for theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
According to his indictment, on May 11, Rollins allegedly stole food, drinks, body wash and fragrance spray, valued at $100 or more, but less than $750. The indictment also notes that prior to the commission of this alleged offense, Rollins was convicted of theft-related offense on Oct. 6, 2016, in Smith County.
Other Indictments
Others indicted Thursday were:
- Larry Derel Dukes, 60, of Marshall; possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in a drug free zone;
- Megan Elaine Robinson, 18, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Conrad Everardo Fernandez, 32, of Waskom, possession of a controlled substance;
- Brittney September Robinson, 20, of Karnack, possession of a controlled substance;
- Kerterry Wayne Polk Jr., 27, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Jennifer Nichole McGee, 35, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Sydnie Lynn Wainwright, 23, of Houma, La., possession of a controlled substance;
- Christopher Lee Moore, 47, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of vehicle;
- Tobacius Tornorris Zeigler, 32, of Monroe, La., unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Logan Wade Boyer, 29, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Miah Renee Jordan, 22, of Dallas, forgery of a financial instrument, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information;
- Jarvis Emanuell-Maurice Williams, 28, of Longview, credit card or debit card abuse;
- Kacey Lynn Powell, 29, of Tyler, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Jordan Darnell Williams, 26, of Karnack, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Michael Anthony Violante, 26, of Diana, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Markee Denard Eubanks, 37, of Palatka, Fla., unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Charles Anthony Rachal Jr., 19, of Longview, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Derontay Ramoine Brown, 25, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Dylan Keith Davidson, 18, of Longview, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Koby Wayne Rhodes, 17, of Hallsville, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Weston Colt Johnston, 36, of Karnack, assault family violence with a previous conviction.