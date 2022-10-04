A Harrison County grand jury has indicted a man in connection with the June 27 aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and aggravated sexual assault of a woman near Hallsville.
The defendant, 27-year-old Raul Cleto Torres, was additionally charged with aggravated assault against a public servant with a deadly weapon.
According to count one of the indictment (aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon), on June 27, with intent to violate or sexually abuse the female victim, Torres intentionally and knowingly abducted the woman by restricting her movements all while brandishing a firearm.
The indictment goes on to say that he committed aggravated assault against the victim as well as aggravated sexual assault. Additionally, he threatened responding officer Eric Harmon with imminent bodily injury by pointing a shotgun at the officer.
The incident led to an extensive manhunt that began early that June 27 in Hallsville after Torres walked up behind a woman at her home, put a shotgun to her back and tried to pull her into a barn area on the property, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said.
Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher reported during a press conference the following day that the incident was originally reported as an armed robbery near Hallsville.
Sheriff Fletcher said Torres was an illegal immigrant from Mexico who had been living homeless on the streets of Longview. Due to his illegal status, Homeland Security will be filing additional charges in the case, the sheriff said.
Fletcher said 911 dispatchers initially received an alert around 7:22 a.m. the day of the incident, concerning a possible armed robbery.
“When the call originally came in, we were under the impression of the first part that we heard that he was attempting to rob the complainant, the victim,” he said.
“It was later determined that that was not his intentions,” Sheriff Fletcher said at the time.
The sheriff noted that the incident occurred at a residence along U.S. 80 east of Hallsville. The victim reported while walking in her driveway, a man walked behind her with a shotgun, placed it to her back and started addressing her in Spanish.
“The subject then grabbed a hold to her clothing, tried to pull her into a barn area that was located on the property,” Fletcher said. “She instinctively fought back. She didn’t allow the subject to pull her into the barn. When she freed herself of his grasp, she fled into the house for safety and called 911.”
Fletcher said both Harrison County and Hallsville Police Department units responded to the scene.
“Once at the location, we were told that the subject was possibly hiding in the barn area and was armed,” the sheriff said. “We set a perimeter up around the barn area and the property area. We had a drone on sight that we were flying to ensure that if he was outside of the barn area we would know that before we got up there. While this was being set up at this residence, the subject was actually spotted by a Union Pacific employee, running down the tracks behind the post office in Hallsville. “
Torres’ Capture
The sheriff said the railroad tracks are behind the property and Torres apparently jumped on the railroad tracks and began heading back into town. As units responded to the area where he was spotted, they noticed Torres still had a shotgun in tow.
Fletcher said Hallsville Police Chief Wesley Freeman spotted the suspect on the railroad tracks just as he was fleeing from the tracks into the woods. The perimeter was moved based on sightings of the suspect. Fletcher said the suspect was spotted many times during a search that involved “hours and hours in the woods” and large pastures with creek bottoms.
“As the perimeter tightened, the subject pushed himself back towards Highway 80,” Fletcher said. “He was later seen crossing the tracks from the deputies that were stationed down the tracks, watching the tracks. Several hundred yards down from a deputy, he crossed. He tried to get out to (Highway) 80, couldn’t tell if he went across Highway 80 to the north side or not.”
Torres was ultimately captured with the assistance of the sheriff’s office’s two K-9 officers. When one alerted on Torres, an officer told the suspect to show his hands. Where he was found was in “extremely thick” brush, Fletcher said, and the subject began pointing the shotgun at the sergeant.
Others indicted for the September term were:
- Xavier Johnt’e Smith, 17, of Marshall murder, engaged in organized criminal activity, riot participation; (Editor’s note: Smith was first indicted in June in connection with the Feb. 12 murder of 16-year-old Kaden Barrick at Marshall City Park and re-indicted in September due to a procedural error)
- Mary Elizabeth Trice, 37, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Rodney Dean Goode, 39, of Harleton, possession of a controlled substance;
- Thomas Lee White, 56, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Aimee Catherine Stanley, 38, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Courtney Kaye-Lynn Dunlap, 32, of Talco, possession of a controlled substance;
- Shane Duncan, 33, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Bruce Eric Jenkins, 63, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Ashley Elizabeth West, 37, of Shreveport, La., possession of a controlled substance;
- Paul Young Kim, 38, of San Antonio, possession of a controlled substance;
- Angel Eduardo Chavez, 41, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Michael Darren Emanis, 37, of Hallsville, possession of a controlled substance, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair;
- Christopher Montana Clark, 29, of Hallsville, possession of a controlled substance, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Christopher O’Neal George, 18, of Marshall, delivery of marijuana, engaged in organized criminal activity;
- Michael Vincent Cleveland, 41, of Longview, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Quantravious Markez Miles, 23, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Mario Jesus Sanchez, 32, of Henderson, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Desmond Ofori, 31, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction;
- Kaylin Nicole Banks, 21, of Mooringsport, La., burglary of a vehicle;
- Michael Austin Crawford, 21, of Mooringsport, La., burglary of a building;
- Nathan Jerome Young, 31, of Dallas, theft of property more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
- Kobe Bryant Johnson, 19, of Dallas, theft of property more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
- Ryan Sebastain Manning, theft of a firearm;
- Roderick Keith Johnson, 54, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Gregory Dewayne Worth Jr., 25, of Marshall, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, engaged in organized criminal activity;
- JaQuavious Damonte Robinson, 19, of Marshall, engaged in organized criminal activity;
- Clifton DeShaun Davis Jr., 24, of Marshall, deadly conduct/discharging firearm;
- Julian Ramon Oliver Jr., 24, of Marshall, deadly conduct/discharging firearm;
- Ryan Nicholas Vonherbulis, 29, of Marshall, harassment of a public servant;
- Jerry Darrell Guilliams, 43, of Marshall, assault of a peace officer;
- Andre Alec Freeman, 55, of Longview, assault of a family member with a previous conviction, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair;
- Steven Michael Hewitt, 31, of Longview, assault of a family member;
- Gary Wayne Banks, 63, of Marshall, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
- Michael Anthony Pearson, 48, of Marshall, injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury;
- Stewart Warren Bates, 45, of Marshall, injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury;
- Nathan Desrochers, 18, of Marshall, aggravated sexual assault of a child;
- Shawnette Renee Jones, 41, of Belmont, La., possession of a controlled substance;
- Deonte Jacore McKinney, 29, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Regina Nicole Pierce, 46, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Dorley Crockett III, 19, of Harleton, engaged in organized criminal activity;
- Jaydon Maurice Willie, 20, of Harleton, engaged in organized criminal activity.