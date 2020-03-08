A 25-year-old Marshall man was recently indicted by a Harrison County grand jury for the Nov. 20, 2019 arson of an unoccupied residence on Five Notch Road.
According to the indictment, the defendant, Edward Lee Winch, allegedly started the fire by setting a blanket, located inside of the structure, on fire.
While en route to the fire at 1004 Five Notch Road, fire officials were notified that police had detained a male suspect, later identified as Winch, on the parking lot of a restaurant. Winch allegedly made an admission that he started the fire.
“He stated to (fire officials) he started a fire after voices in his head had told him to set the house on fire,” a probable cause for arrest report states.
Winch said no one was in the house at the time he used a lighter to set a couch in the residence on fire. After setting it on fire, he vacated the property, the probable cause for arrest report states.
Other indictments were:
- George Nathaniel Eaton, 27, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair;
- Christina Byrd, 41, prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility;
- Ricky Dean White, 29, possession of a controlled substance;
- Jeffery Mac Martin, 52, possession of a controlled substance;
- Shannon Rachelle Bunch, 38, possession of a controlled substance;
- Willa Elizabeth Randall, 39, possession of a controlled substance;
- Kyeisha Melaine Welch, 27, possession of a controlled substance;
- Russell Dee Drago, 45, possession of a controlled substance;
- Justin Allen Phillips, 29, possession of a controlled substance;
- Louis A. Adame, 30, possession of a controlled substance;
- Daniel Wayne Clampet, 57, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Tammy Dickeson Certain, 51, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Casey Wade Gill, 39, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; abandoned/endangered child by criminal negligence, driving while intoxicated with child younger than age 15;
- Christopher Williams, 37, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Jalen Smith, 17, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Dustin Langley, 39, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;
- Christopher Lamar Brown, 24, credit card or debit card abuse;
- Markquez Turner, 22, theft of property more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
- Wesley Newlen, 37, theft of property more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
- Ryne Lisman, 35, theft of a firearm;
- Drake Dodson, 17, three counts of theft of a firearm;
- Erik Alberto Galindo, 19, aggravated robbery, deadly conduct, discharging firearm;
- Noel Urquiza Lopez, 38, deadly conduct, discharging firearm;
- Brandon Nelson Harrell, 21, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
- James Bennett Davis III, 43, assault family violence with a previous conviction;
- Chase Colton Simmons, 27, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Jesse James Washington III, 24, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.