A Harrison County grand jury has indicted Donovan Resheem Samuel, 34, of Shreveport, La., for the May 24 murder of Broderick Mitchell at Belair Manor Apartment.
According to officials, officers were dispatched to the apartment complex, located in the 1400 block of Julie Street, around 8:11 p.m. in reference to a shooting that had just occurred.
“When patrol officers arrived they were unable to locate a pulse and EMS personnel with the Marshall Fire Department started CPR,” MPD officials indicated at the time of the shooting.
Mitchell was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Marshall, but succumbed to his injuries.
MPD apprehended a person of interest, Samuel, at the intersection of West Burleson Street and North Bishop Street. Samuel was originally arrested for felon in possession of a firearm. The charges were upgraded to murder, following the death of the shooting victim.
Aggravated robbery
In other indictments for the July term, the grand jury indicted four suspects in connection with a May 25 aggravated robbery. Indicted for the aggravated robbery were: 31-year-old Justin Amahd Marable, of Marshall; 23-year-old Justin Alversie McCoy, of Marshall; 34-year-old Jessica Michelle Marable, of Marshall; and 21-year-old Alize Hennessy Champion, of Longview.
According to information released by Marshall Police Department, officers responded to back-to-back robbery calls beginning at 12:30 a.m, on Tuesday, May 25, which resulted in the four arrests.
According to MPD, the first incident was reported in the 1000 block of Louisiana Street. The victims reported that two armed males wearing masks had pistol-whipped them, stealing their cell phones and wallets. The victims stated that the males were driving a newer model black Chevrolet Malibu.
Twenty-five minutes later a call regarding discharging of firearms was received in the Marshall Emergency Communications Center. This call was located in the 1000 block of East Rusk Street. Upon their arrival, Marshall patrol officers made contact with a witness that stated people had been shooting at each other and running down the street.
While officers were still investigating the scene, a complainant arrived at the police station, informing that she was a victim of an armed robbery. The complainant stated she had given a friend a ride, and while stopped at an intersection, two male subjects wearing masks had rushed the vehicle demanding their money and the truck.
“She stated that she had seen the males get out of a black four-door car with Colorado license plates,” a press release from MPD indicated. “One of the subjects chambered a round in a pistol and pointed it at her daughter. The complainant stated that she then chambered a round in her pistol and fired one round at the male holding a gun on her daughter when the other male began pistol whipping her male passenger.”
MPD reported that at 8:33 a.m., the same day, an accident was reported in the 1000 block of Poplar Street in the same vicinity where the first robbery occurred. MPD noted that the accident involved a black Chevrolet Malibu with Colorado plates.
“The driver of the vehicle was interviewed by detectives and admitted that he was present for both robberies,” a press release from MPD stated.
Through the interview, officers learned of three other individuals allegedly involved. One of them had a gunshot wound to the arm that was sustained during the second robbery.
All suspects were charged with aggravated robbery, a first degree felony.
Other indictments
Others indicted late July were:
- Kenneth Edward Molan, 54, of Waskom, possession of a controlled substance;
- Rebecca Lynn Rager, 42, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Paul Michael Newcomer, 24, of Tyler, possession of a controlled substance;
- Edward Lee Jones Jr., 58, of Jefferson, possession of a controlled substance;
- Luther Robert Shurn, 65, of Linden, possession of a controlled substance;
- Nathan Charles Bussey Jr., 38, of Hallsville, possession of a controlled substance;
- Nathaniel Antonio Pryor, 36, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Byron Jumarkus Bush, 35, of Texarkana, possession of a controlled substance;
- Phillip Paul Prince, 40, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Christopher Charles Bailey, 49, of Shreveport, La., evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Jonathan Heslep, 33, of Longview, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Shawn Anthony Coco, 40, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- George Wesley Blackshear, 41, of Waskom, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- LaQuaisha Dommina Polley, 28, of Longview, credit card or debit card abuse;
- Thorpe Lee Shannon Young, 23, of Elysian Fields, burglary of a building;
- Nichole Lee Marr, 41, of Marshall, theft of property more than or equal to $30,000, but less than $150,000;
- Daviesha Lanea Lewis, 35, of Marshall, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions;
- Brenda Ann Lucas, 28, of Longview, engaged in organized criminal activity;
- Dylan Randall Ramey, 29, of Longview, engaged in organized criminal activity;
- Steven Anthony Perdue Jr., 31, of Mabank, engaged in organized criminal activity;
- Christopher Oneal George, 36, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Blake Anthony Harp, 34, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Kevin Gerome Scott, 27, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Jessie James Washington III, 38, of Marshall, assault of a pregnant person.