A Tyler man died Thursday night after his tractor-trailer jackknifed on I-20 about four miles west of Marshall, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
Jody Anthony Bobeck, 55, of Whitehouse was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Longview, where he later died, according to spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said troopers responded around 11:41 p.m. Thursday to the crash. A preliminary report indicates that the driver of a tractor-trailer was traveling east in the left lane when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle traveled into the center median.
When the driver attempted to get back in the left lane, Dark said the trailer begin to jackknife. Both truck and trailer crossed both lanes of travel eastbound, and the trailer struck the guardrail and separated. Dark said.
The trailer rolled to the right and came to rest upside down in the south ditch, while the truck rolled to the left and came to rest upright in the south ditch, Dark said.
Bobeck's body was taken to Stewarts Funeral Home in Tyler.