JEFFERSON — A man on probation for the 2017 Memorial Day weekend death of his cousin, a former Marshall firefighter, was given a second chance Thursday after violating at least four conditions of his probation as well as catching three new offenses involving alcohol.
The defendant, Sandy Duncan of Linden, received 10 years deferred adjudication probation last September after taking a plea bargain offer in connection with the death of 44-year-old Danny Duncan. He contended that his death was caused by an accident as he and the victim along with the victim’s brother were boating on the Little Cypress Valley after consuming alcohol and shooting a snake.
At the time, Duncan served 60 days in the county jail as a condition of probation.
During his revocation hearing this past Thursday, Duncan pleaded “true” to three of four allegations listed in the motion to proceed with adjudication of guilt, filed by Marion County District Attorney Angela Smoak.
“After the death of his cousin — at his hand — he got in trouble while on probation,” Smoak said at the hearing. “Each and every time he says: ‘I’m an alcoholic and I’m never gonna do it again.’ So each and every time he makes lots of promises.
“Each and every time he feels remorse,” the DA said. “Each and every time charges get dropped, he runs off to treatment, and says I’ll never do it again. Every one gives him a second chance.
“Nothing has stopped this man,” she said.
Smoak said it’s time for Duncan to be held accountable for his actions and asked the judge to proceed with the state’s motion of adjudication of guilt and assess a 20-year prison sentence for the violations.
The defendant’s attorney, Rick Shelton, asked the judge to modify Duncan’s probation and allow him to go to a long-term locked-down treatment facility to help him battle alcoholism, which he described as a disease.
“This disease has brought Sandy Duncan to his knees,” he said. “Sandy Duncan needs help. I’m not talking about a 30-day rehab or counseling, something extensive that takes a while. He needs the kind of help that he gives people when they have this addiction.
“In fact, I can’t imagine anybody that needs it worse than Sandy Duncan needs it,” the defense attorney said.
After listening to all the evidence in the case, 115th Judicial District Judge Dean Fowler ordered that Duncan remain incarcerated in the Marion County Jail until a vacancy opens in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Substance Abuse Felony Punishment Facility, known as the SAFP program.
According to the program overview, the SAFPF program is a six-month in-prison treatment program followed by up to three months of residential aftercare in a transitional treatment center, six to nine months of outpatient aftercare and up to 12 months of support groups and follow-up supervision.
The judge’s ruling was not what the victim’s family anticipated.
“It goes without saying that our family is disappointed at the outcome of the hearing,” said Karrie Crosby, the maternal aunt of the victim’s children. “The weight of the evidence of a pattern of irresponsible behavior was insurmountable.
Karrie Crosby, the maternal aunt of the victim’s children, said her main concern is the well-being and future of her niece and two nephews, whose lives have been forever impacted by the death of their father.
“In the end, we are questioning the meaning of the word justice,” said Crosby. “Despite a robust presentation of the facts, he was given yet another chance to avoid the full measure of his sentence, despite not following clear conditions of probation. His only defense is the disease of alcoholism.
“To now claim an illness of alcoholism as if it’s a new realization, despite having been to private rehab at least three times, is shocking,” said Crosby. “There is no doubt he needs help with his addiction. There is no doubt his poor choices were partially related to his alcoholism. Yet, he claims sobriety when it suits him, but claims a disease when it suits him. He was told with certainty by the judge during his plea bargain that he needed to avoid alcohol at any cost, and consequences were clearly delineated and agreed upon. Yet, with multiple examples of probation violations, he is claiming that he wasn’t given the resources he deserved to be successful.”
“When will he truly be held accountable?” she asked.
Crosby described it as a “long reoccurring startling nightmare that my niece and nephews have to continue to experience.”
“I keep thinking at some point the system will be an advocate for them and their father as the victims,” she said. “It has disappointed and failed them. They continue to forgive, choose to honor their father’s memory, and strive to move on from the negativity, but Sandy’s choices keep casting a large shadow over them.”
Violations
On Thursday, Duncan first pleaded “true” to a March 2 public intoxication charge out of Tarrant County, in which he was found irate and intoxicated while attempting to board a flight, causing a danger to himself and others. Duncan then pleaded “true” to the probation condition of failure to abstain from the use of alcoholic beverages, stemming from the March 2 incident.
The defendant also pleaded “true” to committing a driving while intoxication offense on May 17 in which he crashed his vehicle in a field in Bastrop County, while driving drunk. Duncan pleaded “true” to the probation condition of failing to abstain from alcohol, stemming from that offense.
Duncan pleaded “not true” to the alleged probation violation of failing to avoid contact with the victim’s child on May 16. He was accused of attempting to make contact with the victim’s teenage daughter while attending a sports banquet where she was also present.
Due to the numerous violations of his probation, District Attorney Smoak asked the judge to hold the defendant accountable and send him to prison.
“Mr. Duncan has advised he has a severe alcohol addiction that dates back to at least 1988 when he finished high school,” Smoak argued.
She said alcohol has been a factor each and every time he’s been in major trouble.
“He’s dangerous; and I absolutely will not be responsible for putting someone in danger at Sandy Duncan’s hand,” said Smoak. “I feel sorry for his family. I feel sorry for the victim’s family. He has made mistake after mistake and has not accepted responsibility”
In his closing arguments, defense attorney Rick Shelton requested that his client be sent to a treatment program to receive help and reflect.
“For 38 years now I’ve been talking to clients sitting across my desk, many of them facing the same kind of problem Sandy Duncan has,” said Shelton. “The truth is Sandy is now a 52-year-old man, who has lived with this very big problem since he was a teen.
“The truth is it’s a disease,” said Shelton, noting it affects one’s normal judgment.
Shelton said his client has become a very high functioning alcoholic.
“He’s a high wage earning (individual), worked with corporations, a coach, school board member,” said Shelton. “He’s everything to a lot of people.”
“The truth is, this is a disease that really doesn’t go away,” he said. “It’s always there, lurking, waiting for an opening.”
Shelton said the DA is right about most of Duncan’s problems relating to alcoholism. He said that speaks to the power of the disease.
“What Sandy Duncan suffers from is not a weakness; it’s not a character flaw; it is simply a disease,” she said. “The truth is the disease knows no boundaries. It can bring the strongest man or the strongest woman to his knees.”
He said his client’s life is worth saving.
“Sandy Duncan’s life can be saved,” said Shelton.
In her rebuttal, Smoak argued that Duncan is no ordinary defendant.
“He has education, funding, the ability to seek out help and he’s done none of these things,” she said.
The DA said Duncan is not ready to receive help.
“He’s going to say what he knows you want to hear, but that’s not helping him,” said Smoak.
“He didn’t even make a year of probation,” the DA said. “He’s not ready to receive help. He admits he cannot control himself and we’ve seen people get hurt for not being able to control himself.”
Smoak said Duncan had a problem even before the death of the victim, his cousin.
“What happens the next time he’s depressed? Who gets hurt then?” the DA asked. “There are no guarantees. I’m asking the court not to let history repeat itself.”
After ordering Duncan to be sent to the SAFP facility for treatment, Judge Fowler gave him a strict warning to stay out of trouble.
“Mr. Duncan, you were out in the free world less than 92 days when you got that public intoxication (offense),” said Fowler. “I really don’t know if you are ready for help or not, but I’m gonna tell you this is your very last chance.
“If you have any misstep, I mean one, then I will find you guilty and send you to prison.”
Following the hearing, Marshall Duncan, the victim’s oldest son, shared his thoughts on the outcome, saying he didn’t expect the ruling to be so lenient.
“The most upsetting part isn’t even that it was so lenient, it’s the fact that it’s been more or less postponed in a way, again, because we’re just going to be right back in there two years from now, going through all of it again, probably for the same outcome,” the victim’s son said.
And although he’s made peace with the outcome of the defendant’s punishment regarding his father’s death, Marshall Duncan said he just wants to be able to move on with his life in peace, without the possibility of having to return to court to relive the same ordeal, if the defendant violates the court’s order again.
“Shortly after I met my wife, she helped me out a lot and I finally came to the point where I was just like it is what it is and dwelling on it, all that’s doing is just keeping me from living my life,” said Marshall. “And so even though, yes, it’s sad, would I like him to be punished and face punishment, of course; but at the same time if he doesn’t, I’m not going to let that fester to the point where I can’t live my own life and be happy.
“I honestly just wish the judge would just say either we’re just going to be done with it, you’re good to go, go on and do whatever you want; or on the other end, send him to jail. One or the other,” said Marshall. “At this point, I just want it to be over with because it’s just a big cycle. It just continuously happens over and over again.”
Duncan’s Testimony
Testifying for the defense, Duncan’s 15-year-old daughter took the stand, testifying that her father’s alcoholism is the result of depression caused by the victim’s death.
“He’s depressed from what happened with Danny,” Sandy Duncan’s daughter said. “That’s the only way he knows how to cope, really, because people will not leave him alone about it.” She noted how the death has divided the Duncan family.
Testifying on his own behalf, Sandy Duncan took the stand, asking the judge to give him some help for his drinking problem.
“It is what it is. I’m trying to be open and honest,” Duncan said when asked by his attorney his reason for testifying.
In his testimony, Duncan said he has an issue with alcoholism and depression.
“I lost half of my family because of a lie,” he said.
He described his issue as a “vicious cycle” causing him to drink because he’s depressed. It impacts his decision making, he said.
“I make poor decisions when I drink,” he said.
Duncan said at the time he was arrested for the May 17 DWI, he hadn’t had anything to drink since his March 2 public intoxication arrest at the airport. He said he started drinking while driving on the way to Austin on May 17 because he was depressed about seeing the victim’s daughter at the sports banquet.
“That’s all I wanted to do was to be able to talk to Danny’s three kids and I hadn’t been able to,” said Duncan. “I got to thinking about seeing her and thinking about my,” said Duncan.
He said his intention was to drink just a couple of beers, but it led to more.
“I just don’t understand it,” Duncan said of his actions, noting he hears a demon whispering to him.
Duncan said the only times he’s ever found himself in big trouble was because alcohol was involved.
“Every bad thing that’s ever happened in my life is alcohol related,” he said.
Duncan said he grieves also over his cousin’s death.
“I’ve been suffering from depression all because of a lie,” he said. “I was accused of murder by one of my cousins. I lost my family and I feel horrible for his kids, especially my aunt and uncle. I feel horrible.”
He said he’s let his family down and his coworkers down. Duncan, who is also former Director of Engine Trading for GE Aviation Materials Inc., said he also lost a great job where he’s worked in the aviation and aerospace field. He said he handled a $100 million budget and was still employed with the same company at the time of his trial. He said his company always stood by him, even through rehab, but after the March 2 incident at the airport they decided to party ways.
Duncan said he also is a former school board member and always supported the sports programs and others. He said he was also active at Sunday school at his church.
Duncan told the judge he’d like to get some help and get his life back on track.
“I’m not here to make any excuses,” he said. “I would love to get some help. I want to get my life back in order.
“I feel horrible at what happened to Danny and his kids, but I also feel horrible at what’s happening to my wife and kids,” he cried. “I’ve let them down. I’ve let my family down. I’ve let them all down.”
Answering questions from District Attorney Smoak, Duncan confirmed criminal convictions, dating all the way to his college days, including theft and several assault family violence incidents. Most incidents involved alcohol. One 2010 public intoxication incident in Marion County involved Duncan pushing his own father; a 2015 family violence incident occurred, following a school board meeting between his in-laws.
When asked by Judge Fowler why he’d think additional treatment would help him if he’s already taken advantage of other treatment programs, Duncan said he wants some sort of extended treatment to help him get well.
“I don’t know what’s wrong. I’ve got so much to lose,” Duncan told the judge.