A Marshall man, who was charged with two counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, was found guilty by a jury Thursday of the lesser included offense — assault causing bodily injury.
He was sentenced to 365 days in the county jail.
In the case the defendant, 46-year-old Morris Willie Jr., of Marshall, was accused of nearly beating acquaintance, Neketa “K.T.” Talley, to death on Christmas Eve 2018.
The indictment accused Willie of striking Talley in the face and striking his head on the concrete surface, both actions causing serious bodily injury. The jury found him guilty of the lesser included offense of count one of the indictment, which pertained to the facial injuries.
“Mr. Talley suffered a brain bleed and went into a coma,” Assistant District Attorney Tim Cariker said in opening statements. “Had he not been treated, he would’ve died that night.”
In his opening statement, Coke Solomon, representing the defendant, described the incident as a fight.
“Two guys got in a fight; one guy is a better fighter than another guy. One got knocked out,” he argued.
Willie was initially offered three years by the state, which he rejected. Prior to the jury being brought in, Cariker noted that the state was now pushing for 12 after conferring with the victim.
Since Willie was found guilty of the lesser offense, the state and the defense had made an agreement that he’d be incarcerated for one year. He will receive credit for time already served, pending trial.
In opening statements, Solomon said the encounter all started when Willie was staying with his ex-girlfriend Tracee Nelson, who was also his friend of 20 years. Solomon argued that there were a lot of inconsistencies with the accounts of Nelson, the state’s star witness.
Witness Account
Nelson took the stand Thursday, testifying that the defendant started the fight, got on top of Talley and beat him. She said Willie wasn’t in a good mood and started beating Talley up as soon as he walked out of her house.
“Mr. Talley asked Morris what was the problem and Morris knocked the cigarette out his mouth,” Nelson said. Then “Morris just attacked him. He body slammed him.”
She said Willie banged Talley’s head about 20 times on the concrete, stood over him and beat him.
Nelson sustained two bite marks on her right forearm from Willie as she attempted to stop the fight. Nelson said the defendant told her to call an ambulance as he left the scene. The witness said a lot of licks were thrown, but only by the defendant.
Telling more details of how the occurrence started, Nelson said she and Willie were walking to the defendant’s car to put his TV and DVD player in the car when Talley walked up. Nelson indicated she told Talley to keep walking because she knew how Willie could be.
“I told Morris don’t come in my house tearing up my house. I told K.T. the best thing for him to do was to keep walking out the yard because Morris was gonna try to fight him,” she said.
Answering questions from Solomon, representing the defendant, Nelson said she did tell the responding officer that she thinks Willie’s actions stemmed from jealousy. She then said she didn’t know why it happened.
She said the two men had never had any harsh words.
When asked by Solomon if she recalled telling police that the victim did try to fight the defendant, she said no. To bring it back to her recollection, Solomon played the recording from the officer’s body camera that shows the witness saying “Neketa came in, started trying to fight him, but it didn’t last long.”
“I heard myself say that,” Nelson said, changing her account on the stand, “but that’s not how it happened.
“He didn’t even throw a punch,” she maintained.
When asked why she told officers that Talley had charged at the defendant, Nelson said she guesses the victim was possibly trying to defend himself, at the time, or trying not to fall.
Nelson also indicated that she misspoke when she described the encounter as a “tussle.”
“It wasn’t like it was a tussle. He was trying to keep him from getting off the ground. It was not a fight,” she said, reiterating only one of the men, Willie, acted as the “fighter.”
Answering questions from Cariker, representing the state, Nelson said she’s never seen a man get beat like that.
Responding to Solomon’s questions about seemingly inconsistencies in her account of the incident, Nelson said it’s all the same.
“Maybe it just came to me different times at different spots, but it’s all the same story,” she said.
Responding officer, Joseph Fox, also took the stand Thursday, noting that he was dispatched to the 800 block of Elm Street that Christmas Eve for a fight that left one man on the ground unconscious.
The state showed the officer’s body cam video to jurors. In the video, Talley is shown unconscious on the ground, gurgling on his blood as a panicking Nelson inquires about his welfare.
“This man is dying,” she’s heard saying. “Is he going to make it? He beat him up real bad. That’s assault; I swear to God.”
Defendant Account
Prosecutors also played a video of a phone call the defendant had with police as an effort to tell his side of the story.
In the call, Willie described Talley as the initiator, who was trying to fight him.
“He called me out,” Willie declared in the phone call to police. “I said I was not going to back down from no fight. That’s what happened.”
Willie said he was at Nelson’s house drinking when Talley came by. He said Nelson acted as the instigator.
“He came in and me and her had a conversation. I don’t know what she told him but whatever she told him, he said, ‘Let’s fight,’” he claimed.
Willie said Nelson then told him something Talley said regarding him.
“I said I’m not worried about that dude,” Willie recalled.
Willie said because Talley seemed like he wanted to fight, he went outside and they both took their jackets off.
“He hit me, bust my lip and I hit him and it was over with,” Willie recounted to police. “When I hit him, he hit the ground and I beat him up from there.”
“The way I’ve been raised a fight is a fight. I ain’t trying to cut nobody; I ain’t trying to shoot nobody; I ain’t trying to kill nobody,” the defendant told police.
Doctor Observations
The jury also heard from emergency room physician, Dr. Tiffany Healey, who described the condition of the victim upon his arrival to Marshall’s hospital. She noted Talley had obvious facial trauma, swelling around the eye and swelling and bleeding on the face. He was also in a coma upon his arrival.
“He wasn’t responding to pain. He wasn’t opening his eyes no matter what I did or did not do,” she said.
The CAT scan also revealed some brain fracture, a fractured eye socket and a broken nose.
She said Talley would’ve died if he hadn’t been treated. Doctors had to put him on a breathing machine.
Answering questions from Solomon, she noted while Talley did have cocaine in his system she doesn’t think his brain bleed had anything to do with cocaine use.
“He sustained blunt force trauma to his head,” the doctor said.
Because Talley needed a neurosurgeon and trauma surgeon, Healey sent him to Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler.
The jury heard testimony from Dr. Rachael Keilin, the trauma surgeon at the Tyler hospital who treated Talley.
“The story we heard, which was far more consistent with his injuries, is that his face had been slammed on the ground,” said Keilin.
Keilin said Talley was in the hospital for four weeks. She, too, agrees that he would’ve died if no one had called 911 for help.
“By the time he woke up in the hospital, he wasn’t able to move three of his four limbs,” she said.
Dr. Keilin said when Talley awoke from the coma, it turned out he had a very devastating spinal cord injury as well and wasn’t able to use either of his arms or one of his legs. After three weeks, he had full mobility of the one leg and was able to brush his teeth.
Answering questions from Cariker, representing the state, the doctor agreed that Talley suffered serious bodily injury.
In his closing arguments, Cariker argued that they know the assault caused serious bodily injury because both doctors confirmed it.
“Both said had medical attention not been rendered he would’ve been dead,” said Cariker.
Dr. Healey noted that as it is today, the victim’s left arm is dislocated.
“It’s unlikely he’s going to get use of that arm back,” she said.
Closing Arguments
In his closing, Solomon argued that the victim did not suffer any bruises on the back of his head, which would be inconsistent of the witness’s account that it was hit against concrete.
“If somebody’s head is banged onto concrete it’s going to cause contusions – something,” said Solomon. “He only had facial injuries.”
Solomon further argued that prosecutors charged Willie with intentionally, knowingly or recklessly causing serious bodily injury.
“They are saying this brain bleed is the injury. They’re saying Mr. Morris (Willie) intended to assault him to cause a brain bleed,” Solomon contended.
The defense attorney said that’s not the case.
“This was a fight,” he argued. “People fight. They probably shouldn’t, but it happens.
“When it happens they’re not trying to cause brain bleeds,” Solomon contended. He said people fight to cause knots, cuts, or broken noses.
Solomon further argued that the defendant acted in self defense. He referred back to the defendant’s account to police that Talley came out of the house, got in his face and hit him.
He also referred to the victim’s own testimony.
“Neketa sat right here (in court)… He said, ‘I swung at him and then I missed and that’s all I remember,’” Solomon reminded. “He admits he swung first. We know he came out of the house to fight.”
“He comes out; he squares up on him. Morris responds,” said Solomon. “You have a right to defend yourself.”
The defense attorney further argued that the witness, Nelson, was not credible.
“She was all over the place. She told three or four different versions of the story,” Solomon said. “She’s unbelievable.”
“I think two guys were just fighting; and if you want to find him guilty of something, find him guilty of assault,” Solomon told jurors.
Finishing his closing arguments, Cariker, for the state, reminded jurors of the defendant’s last parting words to the witness while leaving the scene — — “Please call an ambulance.”
“Mr. Willie knew that he had just beaten somebody within an inch of their life,” said Cariker.
The prosecutor said it wasn’t self defense, but rage.
“(If) I’m on the ground beating the living hell out of him … does that sound like self defense or enrage of seeing red?” said Cariker.
Cariker said Willie was mad to see another man at his ex-girlfriend’s.
“You heard the (doctors) … he beat a man to death; he killed him, but with medical (intervention) Mr. Talley is still here,” said Cariker.