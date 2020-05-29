A Marshall man, who was involved in a July 2019 shooting and armed robbery incident on Henley Perry Street, has been sentenced to three years for his role in the crime.
The defendant, 18-year-old Robert Dougles Leonard, was indicted for aggravated robbery, but pleaded guilty to the lesser-included offense — robbery — during a plea hearing, held Wednesday before 71st Judicial District Judge Brad Morin.
Leonard along with his co-defendant, Xzavier Jarkivon Jackson, were indicted in September 2019 in the case.
In January, Jackson, who was identified as the shooter, was sentenced to six years for armed robbery and six years for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, for his actions. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently.
According to information released by Marshall Police Department at the time of the incident, patrol officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Henley Perry around 2 p.m. on July 6, 2019, in reference to a shooting.
Officers were told the shooter had left the area in a black car, and two patrol units found the car traveling north on South Washington Avenue near Travis Street.
The patrol cars attempted to stop the car, but police said the driver — identified as Jackson — refused to stop.
Instead, Jackson continued east on Travis, turning onto South Garrett Street, where he stopped the car at the Atkins intersection and fled on foot.
“One officer pursued Jackson, and another officer stayed with the vehicle,” police said.
The two passengers, Robert Leonard and a juvenile, were detained.
Police said officers chasing Jackson caught up to him in the 600 block of Key Street, where they saw him climb a fence with a gun in his right hand, throw the gun into the woods and continue to ignore their commands.
Police used a taser to subdue Jackson and take him into custody. Meanwhile at the scene of the shooting, police said officers learned the incident began when Jackson’s car “appeared to swerve towards an employee of a moving company working at a residence on Henley Perry.”
“The employee threw up his arms as an indication of frustration, the black car stopped, and the occupants began to exit the car,” police said. “The employee attempted to stop the occupants from getting out of the vehicle and a fight broke out between the employee and one of the occupants.”
Jackson then exited the car and pointed a gun at the employee as the employee’s father walked out from behind the house to see what the commotion was about, police said.
Jackson reportedly fired the gun, missing the employee but striking the father in the left thigh. He then fired again, the bullet hitting no one, and demanded money, police said.
Police said the shooting victim handed them cash before the perpetrators fled. The victim was taken to the hospital by a private car and transferred to an ambulance that met them on the way, police said.
“The juvenile passenger was released to his mother after it was determined he had only been in the car and had not participated in the crime,” police said.