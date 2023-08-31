A man was sentenced Wednesday in connection with the June 27, 2022 aggravated kidnapping and attempted aggravated sexual assault of a woman near Hallsville.
Raul Cleto Torres, 27, was additionally sentenced for the aggravated assault of a public servant by brandishing a deadly weapon.
Torres was sentenced to 40 years for the offenses of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault of a public servant. He was sentenced to 20 years for the offense of attempted aggravated sexual assault.
71st Judicial District Judge Brad Morin ordered the sentences to run concurrently. The punishment was assessed during a plea hearing Wednesday.
According to count one of the indictment (aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon), on June 27, with intent to violate or sexually abuse the female victim, Torres intentionally and knowingly abducted the woman by restricting her movements all while brandishing a firearm.
The indictment goes on to say that he attempted to commit aggravated sexual assault against the victim, and placed her in imminent fear, threatening that kidnapping would be inflicted upon her. Additionally, Torres threatened responding Harrison County Sheriff's Office Deputy Eric Harmon with imminent bodily injury by pointing a shotgun at the officer.
Speaking through an interpreter at Wednesday’s hearing, Torres pled guilty to all offenses.
Because a plea bargain agreement was made in the case between the state and the defendant, Torres waived his right to a jury, his right to a new trial and his right to appeal.
Judge Morin also informed him that because he is not a United States citizen, a plea of guilty may result in deportation, exclusion from admission to this country or the denial of naturalization, per federal law.
Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain confirmed that the victim and her family were on board with the plea agreement made in the case. He noted that the victim’s husband was in the courtroom, attending the hearing. He said the victim had already submitted a victim’s impact statement.
The incident led to an extensive manhunt that began early June 27, 2022 in Hallsville after Torres walked up behind a woman at her home, put a shotgun to her back and tried to pull her into a barn area on the property, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said.
Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher reported during a press conference the following day that the incident was originally reported as an armed robbery near Hallsville.
Fletcher said Torres was an illegal immigrant from Mexico who had been living homeless on the streets of Longview. Fletcher said 911 dispatchers initially received an alert around 7:22 a.m. the day of the incident concerning a possible armed robbery.
The sheriff noted that the incident occurred at a residence along U.S. 80 east of Hallsville. The victim reported while walking in her driveway, a man walked behind her with a shotgun, placed it to her back and started addressing her in Spanish.
“The subject then grabbed a hold to her clothing, tried to pull her into a barn area that was located on the property,” Fletcher said. “She instinctively fought back. She didn’t allow the subject to pull her into the barn. When she freed herself of his grasp, she fled into the house for safety and called 911.”
Fletcher said both Harrison County and Hallsville Police Department units responded to the scene. Torres was later spotted running down railroad tracks behind the Hallsville Post Office.
The sheriff said the railroad tracks are behind the property and Torres apparently jumped on the railroad tracks and began heading back into town. As units responded to the area where he was spotted, they noticed Torres still had a shotgun in tow.
Fletcher said Hallsville Police Chief Wesley Freeman spotted the suspect on the railroad tracks just as he was fleeing from the tracks into the woods. The perimeter was moved based on sightings of the suspect. Fletcher said the suspect was spotted many times during a search that involved “hours and hours in the woods” and large pastures with creek bottoms.
Torres was ultimately captured with the assistance of the sheriff’s office’s two K-9 officers. When one alerted on Torres, an officer told the suspect to show his hands. Where he was found was in “extremely thick” brush, Fletcher said, and the subject began pointing the shotgun at the sergeant.
Torres was captured and taken into custody at 11:58 a.m.
Defense attorney Thomas Tibiletti served as Torres’ court appointed attorney in the case; District Attorney Reid McCain represented the state.