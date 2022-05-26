A Harrison County jury sentenced Busby Edward Jones to 15 years in prison for the Nov. 8, 2019 death of Hallsville resident James “Jim” Coles after deliberating for an hour and a half on Wednesday.
Jones, 57, of Longview, pleaded guilty to murder as the trial kicked off Tuesday, with County Court-at Law Judge Joe Black presiding.
Jones was facing a punishment range of five to 99 years or life. Prosecutors in the case asked jurors to sentence him to 30 years. Defense attorneys asked for the minimum of five years.
“This was a man’s life — an imperfect man, (but) he was loved by his family and friends, and he deserves justice,” Assistant District Attorney Miranda Harris said of the victim.
“We’re not asking you to throw the book at him,” she said of the defendant. “We think 30 years will be a reasonable and just punishment for the murder of James Coles.”
Defense attorney David Moore argued that, at Jones’ age, assessing 30 years will be the equivalent to serving a life sentence. Due to his special health conditions, he asked for the minimum.
“Busby is at risk of dying while incarcerated. That’s just the bottom line,” he said, asking the jury to take that into consideration.
“Prison is going to be hard on him. Busby knows what he did was wrong. He is remorseful.”
“I’m asking you to consider Busby’s otherwise exemplary life, a life we all would be proud to have led, and his very real medical condition,” said Moore. “We all could agree not every murder case is the same, not all defendants are the same. I’m asking for the minimum.”
As he was remanded to the custody of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office to begin his 15-year sentence, Jones turned to his wife, waved and gestured his hands into a heart. She returned the gesture.
Eyewitness Testimony
During the trial, jurors heard from eyewitness Melissa “Missy” Kelley, a mutual friend who watched the incident unfold as Jones shot and killed her best friend. Kelley told jurors that she and her lifelong best friend, Coles, were hanging out at her home using methamphetamine the day of the shooting. She said she had reached out to Jones to let her borrow money to put on her son’s commissary at the county jail.
Kelley noted that her mother had given her the $200 she needed for her son’s commissary, but Kelley used part of the money for Xanax pills. She said while on the way to Jones’ home to get the loan, she offered to drop Coles off at his mother’s — but Coles refused the offer because he respected his mother and didn’t want her seeing him high.
Knowing that Jones didn’t like being around people, Kelley said she decided to drop Coles off down the road from Jones’ home and asked him to wait for her there until she returned.
After a longer than anticipated visit with Jones, Kelley said she and Jones saw Coles walking down the driveway to Jones’ property, looking for Kelley. Kelley said when Jones saw him on the camera and asked who he was, she identified Coles to Jones.
“He said: ‘Who is that?’ I said, ‘Oh, that’s Jim Coles. I’m supposed to be picking him up at the road.’”
Kelley said as Coles approached the door of the storage shop where she and Jones were, Jones told her to “Watch this,” and grabbed what she now knows to be a gun. Kelley told jurors that when Coles knocked on the door, Jones opened the door, stepped out and immediately fired a round at Coles.
She said she heard the gunshot in a matter of seconds.
“When I heard that sound, I opened the door. Jim was on his knees. He pulled his shirt down. He said, ‘Missy, Missy; he shot me,’” Kelley recalled. “I said, ‘Oh, my God, we gotta call 911.’”
When asked about Jones’ reaction to the shooting, Kelley recalled how the defendant celebrated.
“He looked up at me. He said, ‘Yea, I shot him.’”
She further described how Jones seemed to be getting a rise out of seeing Coles gasp for air.
“When Jim was on his knees, he squatted down in front of Jim and Jim was making faces like maybe trying to catch his (breath), and Busby was looking at him like maybe he was getting off at Jim making faces,” Kelley said.
She said when she told Jones that they needed to call 911, Jones insisted that she try to take Coles to the hospital in her car instead. She said they tried to put Coles in her car, to no avail.
After insisting again that they call 911, she said Jones finally let her use his phone. He took the phone away from her, however, when dispatchers asked her to identify the assailant.
She said she knew her friend had died quickly.
“I could tell within the first minute or two he had died,” she cried. “He had turned a gray color.”
She said she lied to 911 dispatchers about not knowing who the shooter was because she was afraid that Jones would kill her, too.
“I lied to 911 because I was scared. They asked me: ‘Where was the shooter?’ I said: ‘I don’t know. I just pulled up and this man is dead.’”
Kelley told jurors before officers arrived to the scene Jones told her that he had lots of drugs in his storage shop. She said he showed no remorse for shooting Coles.
“He wasn’t worried that he had shot Jim at all,” said Kelley.
She said once the first responding officer arrived to the scene, she admitted to him that she had lied to dispatchers about the identity of the shooter.
“I said excuse me, I need to talk to you. I just lied to 911; this man just shot him.”
Jones also initially lied to police. Footage from Lt. Bryan Hill’s body camera shows Hill asking Jones did he hear any gunshots. Jones replied: “No, sir.”
At the crime scene, officers found a large quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia in a drawer inside of Jones’ storage shed. In her testimony, Kelley told jurors that she would also do drugs with Jones occasionally.
When asked about her husband’s drug use, Jones’ wife testified Wednesday that she wasn’t aware he had drugs.
In assessing his punishment Wednesday, presiding Judge Joe Black gave his own observation, noting that from the evidence he’s seen in the case, the defendant looks like a drug dealer that got caught, thought someone was going to steal from him, and therefore killed him.
“The first person that lied to the police that day was you,” Judge Black told Jones.
“You lied to the cops because you had something more important to hide,” he said of Jones trying to conceal the fact that he had drugs.
Closing Arguments
In closing arguments, Harris, co-counsel for the state, noted argued that the defense was trying to distract jurors by highlighting the faults of the other parties and deflecting from the fact that a murder occurred.
“I want to acknowledge that we’re not dealing with a cast of angels when it comes to this case,” she said. “We hadn’t tried to hide (that fact) about anybody in this case.”
Observing the victim’s disposition as he walked down the defendant’s driveway, Harris pointed out that Coles wasn’t walking aggressively or knocking hard on Jones’ door to incite any fear.
“In fact, he knocked so softly, you couldn’t hear the knock,” she said.
Referring to the defense’s argument that Jones’s failing health causes him to feel stressed when around others and respond slowly, Harris noted how he responded the exact opposite — moving real quickly — trying to get Coles’ deceased body off of his property.
“You saw him (getting) around. He was trying to get that body off his property,” she said.
Harris further pointed out the testimony of Jones’ probation officer, who said that Jones was able to comprehend rules and solve problems.
“Maybe he wasn’t able to get the words out as fast as he used to, but his cognitive ability was spot on,” argued Harris.
Harris said she doesn’t doubt there’s been burglaries and concerns of theft on Quail Lane as the defense and Jones’ neighbor described; however, she said there’s no evidence of security cameras around the defendant’s home — only his storage shed where his drugs were.
“What’s his real concern?” Harris said, implying that Jones was only concerned about potential theft of his drugs.
“The fact of the matter is, this man murdered Jim in cold blood and then he told Melissa we’re not going to call 911; you will get there faster [to the hospital yourself],” said Harris. “Ladies and gentlemen, he wanted that body gone. He took that phone away from her when he heard them ask where was the shooter…”
Defense Closing
In his closing arguments, defense attorney David Moore, representing Jones, argued that Jones was at his house, minding his own business when he saw someone on his property. The property had signage around, warning of no trespassing.
The defense attorney further argued that the shooting was not premeditated.
“Busby didn’t have a beef with Jim; he didn’t have a problem with him,” said Moore. “He didn’t seek Jim out. There was absolutely nothing premeditated about this.”
Moore said through the surveillance, the defendant saw Coles walking fast down the driveway.
“Busby could’ve very well said: ‘What’s this; what’s going on, and he grabbed his gun.
He said his client saw someone trespassing and armed himself, like many who live deep out in the country do. Moore said his client pleaded guilty because the case doesn’t meet the components of self-defense.
“The law allows you to arm yourself. It even allows you to raise your weapon if you feel like there’s a problem or you’re in danger. The issue is (pulling) the trigger,” said Moore.
“And Melissa testified that he was banging on the door. She said that he was hollering,” Moore argued. “That’s the circumstances that Busby was faced with.”
Moore said the defense is not arguing that Jones should have fired his gun. In hindsight, he said his client will say he’s remorseful.
“[It’s] imperfect self-defense,” said Moore.
Noting Jones’ cognitive issues, caused by a stroke and other health concerns, Moore said his client may be able to mow the yard, repair things around the house, pay bills and visit with his neighbor as character witnesses testified, but he has a hard time mentally.
“He can do all those things, but he still has a problem with things clicking in his head,” said Moore.
He said he also has problems being under pressure.
“He was in a pressured situation and had a problem making decisions,” said Moore.
“He didn’t have time to process what was going on when Jim came on his property unannounced, uninvited, banging on his door and he made the wrong decision,” said Moore.
Moore said character witnesses shared how Jones helped with Little League, youth groups at church and was always a good friend and neighbor.
“That’s the real Busby Jones,” said Moore.
He said the man that was in the small shed the day of the murder was the person that had suffered a stroke and has become an introvert, not wanting to go out anymore because he becomes overwhelmed by things around him.
“He’s a good person that made a bad choice in a split second with cognitive limitations,” said Moore. ”That’s what we’re talking about.”
Moore insisted that the drugs found on Jones’ property are irrelevant in this case.
“We’re not on trial for drug possession,” he said.
Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain contended that the defense wants jurors to feel sorry for Jones because they insist that he was only minding his business and doing nothing wrong when he decided to shoot Coles.
“Well you saw the drugs, scales and syringes,” said McCain.
“He’s not some poor guy that can’t take care of himself,” the DA said. “You saw him move; you can see him go over the driver seat of the car, (climb) over Jim Coles and try to get him in the car.”
McCain said that doesn’t sound like a decrepit person to him.
“He has a blood disorder, but does that give you a free pass to go and kill?’ McCain asked. “It doesn’t.” McCain said his co-counsel was right, that there was no hard banging heard at the door.
“Ms. Kelley didn’t even hear it,” he said.
McCain said in an effort to discredit Kelley’s account of the shooting, the defense team argues about discrepancies in her testimony that they see. Nevertheless, McCain said, the video footage taken from the security cameras at the crime scene does not lie.
He showed the videos to the jury again. The first video shows Coles calmly walking down Jones’ driveway, stopping at Kelley’s car to try to put his jacket inside to find it locked. Coles then proceeds to the storage shed and knocks a few times on the door. Jones steps out with his gun aimed at him and rapidly shoots. Coles stumbles onto the ground.
“Mr. Moore is right, videos don’t like,” said McCain. “This is just a cold-blooded killing.
“He killed somebody,” said McCain. “Maybe he thought he was going to take his drugs. He killed somebody for no good reason.”
McCain said while the defense wants to say Jones’ family will not have Jones to rely on if he goes to prison, the victim’s family is also suffering with the loss of their loved one.
“His selfishness, his meanness took Jim Coles’ life away,” said McCain. “And now Mrs. Coles (the victim’s mother) has (no one) to rely on. This is not a self defense case.”