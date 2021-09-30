Editor’s note: The following story contains sensitive content.
A Marshall man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday following his guilty plea of sexual assault of a then 15-year-old victim.
The defendant, 36-year-old Kevin Michael Page, of Marshall, pled guilty to the offense before 71st Judicial District Judge Brad Morin, who assessed his punishment.
The offense is a second degree felony, which carries a punishment range of two to 20 years in prison.
Representing the state, Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood asked for the maximum punishment. Page’s court-appointed attorney Coke Solomon requested probation.
Hood, representing the state, said this was not a case that deserves probation. It was one that deserved jail time. Morin concurred, describing the crime as a very serious offense.
“You’re the adult in this situation. You realized your conduct was wrong,” Judge Morin told Page as he assessed his punishment. “You hid it from your family.”
According to testimony in court, Page sexually assaulted the victim with a sex toy. The victim made an outcry about the incident after waking up to Page attempting to inappropriately touch her on the morning of Jan. 5, 2019. She told her grandmother and mother of the abuse.
The grandmother and mother reported both incidents to the police after Page refused their request to turn himself in.
Page attempted to justify his actions in court, saying it was an accident and that his household had an “open family” where they freely discussed sexual topics. He told police he had bought the toy for the victim, and was trying to try the product out to see if she’d like the sensation.
Marshall Police Detective Joe Chastain, in his testimony, recalled the defendant’s confession to police, saying Page admitted to buying the toy and committing the act.
“He said he was only trying to teach her about herself,” Chastain said.
When asked his opinion about Page being a threat to the community, if given probation, the detective said he was concerned.
“At this point, my concerns are that Mr. Page is allowed to be around anyone else’s children,” said Chastain.
“If he would do that to his own (relative) what would he do to anyone else’s children?” Chastain said.
Closing arguments
Asking the judge to consider probation, Solomon, representing the defendant, said Page understood the mistake he’s made.
“He understands the effects it’s had (on the child),” said. “He understands that what he’s done is something he shouldn’t have done.”
Solomon said he hesitates to say that the environment that Page created within his family as it pertains to their interactions about sex may have played some factor into Page’s behavior.
“That doesn’t make it OK, but that had to play into some of a factor,” said Solomon.
“They already had the mentality that ‘It’s OK. Let’s talk about everything. Let’s not hide anything.’”
“I hate to use it as an excuse,” said Solomon.
“That’s not the environment that any of us can relate to,” said Solomon.
Solomon said, nonetheless, Page didn’t have any prior felonies and also proved while on bond that, if given a chance, he could successfully complete probation. Solomon said if given probation, Page would still have strict conditions, having to register as a sex offender. He said Page also has the punishment of never seeing his relative again.
“We’re just asking give him a chance, give him an opportunity at deferred adjudication,” said Solomon,
Hood said this was not a case that deserves probation.
“There are certain types of cases that deserve probation. This is not one of them,” Hood argued.
“He’s tried to justify his actions to seem like he’s was less culpable,” said Hood.
She argued that Page, the adult, knew his actions were wrong. Hood noted that even the child indicated in her outcry to the Children’s Advocacy Center that she knew his actions were wrong and pleaded with him to stop.
Hood further contended that the defendant took advantage of the child’s mental health issues.
“(She) had mental health issues before this incident. He knew all of this and he still put her in a position to abuse her,” said Hood. “That is very concerning.”
The prosecutor said she doesn’t think it was an isolated incident either. She further noted that Page didn’t even try to seek any counseling while out on bond.
“Not once has he tried to go to counseling,” said Hood.
She said as far as the defendant’s “open family argument,” the family was only open to the extent of giving condoms to promote safe sex. Hood said Page did not tell his wife he bought the victim the sex toy.
“Why would he not tell her? Because he knew it was wrong,” Hood said.
Hood said the relationship which is supposed to be a treasured one is now the most tainted.
Defendant testimony
Answering questions from his attorney, Page, who took the stand Tuesday, said he regretted his actions.
“Looking back, it’s something I should’ve never done,” he said. “I wish it wouldn’t have ever happened. It was a spur-of-the-moment. I’d definitely make a different decision.”
Page claimed he didn’t realize what he had done until after the fact.
“After the fact when she started crying and all that, that’s when it set in that that was the wrong thing to do,” the defendant said. “She cried. I apologized.”
Asking the judge to grant him probation, Page said the crime is something he’d never do again.
“That’s something I wish would’ve never happened and it will never ever happen again,” he said.
Page’s testimony also revealed some inconsistencies in his statements.
When asked by the prosecutor if he recalled the second incident where he woke the victim up and inappropriately touched her, Page said he didn’t.
When asked the same question by Judge Morin, Page changed his answer, saying he remembered “very, very little” about the incident.
“She screamed and I opened my eyes and I realized I was in her bed and ran out of there,” he told the judge, claiming that’s all he recalled.
Page was also inconsistent with his testimony regarding the sex toy. He first said he bought it for the victim, and then changed it during his testimony on the bench, saying it was something they already had at his home.
When asked by the judge why he didn’t tell his wife about buying the toy and about the incident, if they were in an “open family” as the defendant claimed, Page admitted he was ashamed.
Expressing his disgust, Judge Morin informed Page of the long-term traumatizing effects the defendant’s actions will have on the victim.
“This will be one of the things she remembers from her childhood,” Morin told Page.
Victim impact statement
In her victim’s impact statement, which was read aloud in court, the victim shared the pain Page has caused her.
“Emotionally, this crime has torn me to pieces,” the victim wrote. “The man that was supposed to protect me, he was the man that broke me.”