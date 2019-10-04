A Marshall man arrested back in December for the Oct. 25, 2018, intoxication assault of a pedestrian was sentenced to six years in prison Tuesday.
The defendant, 50-year-old Aaron Hollie Callaway, pleaded guilty to the offense — intoxicated assault with a vehicle, causing serious bodily injury — in an open plea before 71st Judicial District Judge Brad Morin.
“The judge heard testimony from Officer Ben Wilson, who worked the case,” said Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain.
McCain said evidence revealed that Callaway was highly intoxicated with alcohol when he ran his car into a woman, who was walking near West Pinecrest Drive and Washington Avenue.
“It was four-and-a-half times the legal limit,” the DA said of the defendant’s blood alcohol concentration level.
At Tuesday’s hearing, the victim in the case took the stand, describing the seriousness of her injuries and how the incident has impacted her physical health. She also discussed the complications she will face in the future. The victim’s family also testified at the hearing.
Callaway was arrested by Marshall Police Department on Nov. 30, 2018, on an arrest warrant for the third-degree felony. According to police, the October crash occurred at approximately 5:26 p.m. at the intersection of West Pinecrest Drive and Washington Avenue.
“Marshall Police responded to the location on reports that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian,” MPD officials reported, at the time. “The pedestrian was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall with serious injuries. Callaway was also transported to the hospital for treatment.”
Marshall police noted that Callaway was also facing a separate charge for an unrelated driving while intoxicated incident that occurred on Nov. 21, 2018 — an incident in which he was allegedly found driving intoxicated with no headlights in the area of Scenic Loop and East Pinecrest Drive.
That particular case is still pending, McCain said.