A Hallsville man charged with three counts of indecency with a child by exposure was found guilty by a Harrison County jury on Wednesday and sentenced to 10 years in prison for the crimes.
In the case, the defendant, 36-year-old Nathanial Erwin Ferrell, was accused of exposing his genitals to a then 8-year-old neighbor in July 2017.
The trial began in the 71st Judicial District Court Tuesday with Judge Brad Morin presiding. After closing arguments on Wednesday, the jury took an hour to deliberate, finding the defendant guilty.
In the punishment phase that followed, the jury spent 15 minutes deliberating, assessing his punishments at 10 years on each count, with the sentences to run concurrently.
In her victim’s impact statement, which was read by Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood, the now 10-year-old victim shared how Ferrell’s actions have traumatized her.
“I am mad, scared and confused,” the victim wrote. “It does not make sense why he made that choice.
The victims’ mother also gave a victim’s impact statement on behalf of herself and her husband, sharing how the crime has impacted her family.
“We do not have peace in our home,” she said, sharing how they now have to consider selling the home they love due to the proximity of their home and the home the defendant shared with his parents.
The mother said they enjoyed having a friendship with the neighbors.
“That relationship is no longer possible,” she cried.
The mother said her family doesn’t hate the defendant or his parents.
And although they’ve prevailed, winning the case, she said no one really wins.
“I don’t think anybody wins here,” the victim’s mother said. “They are parents. They have a (child) going to jail. We have a child who was a victim.”
In his closing arguments, Ferrell’s attorney, Brendan Roth, asked jurors to consider probation, which would require a host of strict conditions for those with sexual offenses.
“The good news is you have an opportunity to punish and may give the opportunity for rehabilitation and counsel,” said Roth. “I think the most obvious one is the counseling. You don’t get it in prison — nobody does.
“I’m going to recommend probation, so he can go home and see his son and attempt rehabilitation,” Roth said, noting the defendant’s prior criminal history only consisted of misdemeanors.
Hood, representing the state, argued that the defendant didn’t deserve probation.
“Does a man who shows his penis to an 8-year-old girl deserve probation? Does he deserve a slap on the wrist … to be in our streets?” she asked. “No.”
She asked the jury to send a message to the defendant and solidify justice for the victim by sentencing Ferrell to 10 years.
“We want victims to come forward,” said Hood.
“This is not a cold. This is not something that’s going to go away,” she said of the impact it has caused on the child.
“The defendant needs to be punished; he needs to be held accountable,” the prosecutor said. “This is what this man deserves for what he’s done to this child.”