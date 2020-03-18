A Marshall man who sexually assaulted a disabled relative was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday for the crime.
The defendant, 41-year-old Larry Darnell Carlisle Jr., was sentenced by 71st Judicial District Judge, following an open plea of guilty to the charge of aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person.
The offense is a first degree felony, which carries a sentence of five to 99 years or life.
Representing the state, Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood, asked for a sentence of no more than 20 years in the case, at the request of the victim’s family.
“We have discussed that at length with the family and that’s their wish,” said Hood.
Jonathan Hyatt, Carlisle’s court-appointed attorney, asked the judge to consider the defendant’s prior clean record and give him probation.
“My client is very sorry for what he did,” said Hyatt. “He’s not trying to diminish it.
“He made a mistake many years ago. It’s come to light now,” the defense attorney said. “He’s asking for a second chance.”
In her closing arguments, Hood highlighted the seriousness of the crime.
“People with intellectual disabilities are next to children as the most vulnerable in our society, and need the (utmost) protection,” the prosecutor said.
She further noted that although an adult, the victim’s mental status is that of a small child. Thus, Hood said she’s concerned about potential victims since the defendant has been around children and has also worked in nursing homes around the disabled without being open about his then-pending case.
“So that’s a huge safety concern,” she said.
According to testimony in court, Carlisle lived in the home and was a caregiver for the victim and the defendant’s mother, who are both disabled.
Marshall Police Department Sgt. Carlos Pacheco testified Tuesday that he responded to the residence in the fall of 2017 in reference to a disturbance and an outcry of sexual assault.
Pacheco said Carlisle initially denied any sexual assault, claiming that the victim and complainant were both schizophrenic and upset with him.
The police officer said due to the victim’s intellectual disabilities he wasn’t able to get clarity on the details of the offense, but made an appointment with the Children’s Advocacy Center to interview the victim for better understanding.
During a follow-up interview with police, Pacheco said Carlisle ended up admitting to an unrelated incident himself as MPD investigators discussed with him a polygraph test.
“They made an allegation and he admitted to another one,” the officer said.
He said Carlisle admitted to what he was ultimately charged with in the indictment, which was sexual assault in 2016.
“He said it was 15 years earlier and then changed and said 19 months earlier in 2016,” the officer said.
Carlisle told officers the sexual assault occurred after he returned home drunk and aroused from a New Year’s Eve’s party.
Taking the stand Tuesday, the defendant retracted his statement on the dates, claiming he was confused and that the incident actually occurred 15 years ago, which was his initial claim.
He also downplayed his actions and said he “snapped out” of his drunken state once the victim called him out, questioning his conduct.
In her closing arguments, Hood said the incident wasn’t the result of a drunken night as Carlisle tried to portray.
“He knows her disabilities,” said Hood. “He knows right from wrong.”
Hood said she also believed Carlisle sexually assaulted the victim on more than one occasion, particularly since he couldn’t get his story straight while testifying on the stand or to police.
“He couldn’t even give us an exact date of what happened,” Hood argued. “He took advantage of her again because she couldn’t tell us when it happened or (how). So we had to move forward with a date.”
“He changed his story on multiple things on the stand,” she added. “He continued to work in the healthcare field even though in a letter (from Texas Home and Healthcare) he was told (not to) and put other potential victims at risk.”
Handing down his sentencing, Judge Morin agreed with the prosecutor that the defendant’s statements were inconsistent. “Some things just don’t add up to me,” the judge said. “The first testimony is just too conflicting.”
“I’d agree this happened on more than one occasion,” Morin said.
“You did seem to diminish your role in this,” he told the defendant.
Carlilse will receive credit for the three months he’s already served in the case. In addition to his sentence, Carlisle will be required to register as a sex offender for life.