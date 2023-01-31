A Grand Prairie man was struck and killed by a truck-trailer after he ran onto Interstate 20 near Waskom, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
Hunter J. Dorram, 23, died at the scene, Sgt. Adam Albritton said.
A preliminary investigation shows that a truck-trailer driven by James B. Ford, 56, of Tyler was traveling west on I-20 about 0.1 miles west of Waskom around 7:10 p.m. Monday, Albritton said.
"According to footage from the dash camera located in vehicle 1, the pedestrian ran into the roadway on the westbound side from the median, and was struck with the front left side of vehicle 1," Albritton said.
Harrison County JP John Oswalt pronounced Dorram dead.