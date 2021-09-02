HALLSVILLE — The latest movie to premier this year by Hallsville filmmaker David Ford is now available on streaming services and on DVD for audiences everywhere to see an epic battled portrayed of man versus one of nature’s most legendary creatures...Bigfoot.
“Man vs. Bigfoot,” a movie filmed by Ford and premiered earlier this year to a private audience at Memorial City Hall Performing Arts Center in Marshall is now available to all audiences on streaming services and DVD.
Ford, known from his first successful Bigfoot themed movie, “Something in the Woods,” again tackled the subject of Sasquatch in “Man vs. Bigfoot,” but this time around, the legendary cryptid proved to be a worthy adversary.
In the action film, Ford took on his biggest onscreen challenge yet as he dealt with the physicality of filming in nature for extended periods of time and coordinating and performing fight scenes.
“This film took us about two years to finish,” Ford said previously. “The film had many challenges, including two failed Bigfoot suits which postponed filming by about six months.”
In addition to funding issues, Ford had to search for a last minute Bigfoot suit and found one through local creator Keith Lack.
The film was dedicated to legendary Bigfoot researcher Bob Gimlin, known for the 1967 Patterson-Gimlin video footage of a real Bigfoot. Gimlin even made a brief appearance in Ford’s film.
“At 88 years old, Bob Gimlin’s story has never changed in over 50 years,” Ford said. “I was honored to meet Bob Gimlin and have him involved with the film. Bob is one of the friendliest people I’ve ever met and you know when you talk to him that he is an honest man with high morals and values.”
The movie is family friendly with action scenes, contains no profanity and has been given a PG rating.
To purchase “Man vs. Bigfoot” on DVD, visit Movie Zyng Warehouse online at https://www.moviezyng.com/man-vs-bigfoot-dvd-david-d-ford/810072544780?fbclid=IwAR1-G7TTOFUxyzCXPO3Jy6bqEZEsLmtLAL5go978w5b6mo3LAoIwCChJo6s
To stream the movie digitally, visit online streaming sites including Vudu, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, and other streaming services.
The movie trailer for “Man vs. Bigfoot” can be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JAAzQdOz2l8&t=65s
Ford said as a Christian, he tries to bring elements of his faith into every movie he shoots.
“Man vs. Bigfoot” is Ford’s last planned Bigfoot themed movie and now he plans to focus solely on inspirational films to promote his Christian faith.
To follow the official “Man vs. Bigfoot,” Facebook page, visit www.facebook.com/manvsbigfoot2021
Next up, Ford plans to start working on a movie he’s titled, “Preacher Man.”
“It’s more of a faith film with lots of action and some comedy, but with a powerful message of encouragement that the world needs to hear,” Ford said of “Preacher Man.”
The “Preacher Man” Facebook page can be found at www.facebook.com/preachermanmovie and sponsorships are still available for the film.
“I love filmmaking and I’m not going to stop,” Ford said. “I don’t have the funding of a studio but that doesn’t stop me. My last film ‘Something in the Woods,’ holds 3 out of 5 stars on Amazon, which has beat out films with millions in funding. The goal is to show what we can do with little in hopes of getting better funding for our future projects.”
Anyone wanting to invest in Ford’s films can also contact him through his email at davidford75@gmail.com.