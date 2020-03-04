The Marshall Regional Arts Council and the Marshall Arts League are teaming up to present the annual March Madness open arts competition and exhibition Thursday.
The event will be hosted at the Marshall Visual Arts Center, at 208 E. Burleson, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Claudia Lowery, the Executive Director of the MRAC, said that the group will be giving away at least seven awards to participants in the show in two categories.
Participants were able to enter into the painting category, which includes oil paint, acrylic, pastel and graphite, or multi media. Each category will have a first, second and third place winner, as well as a best in show from both categories.
74 community members have entered into the competition this year. Requirements are only that the artist be 18 years old or older, and unlike other shows participants are not required to be a member of the MRAC or the MAL.
“The artists have really stepped up their game this year. This is one of the best shows we have had yet,” Lowery said.
She said that this is about the fifth year the two groups have hosted the show.
The first year the show was started Lowery said that the group planned it in honor of Bo Ellis, for his work for the arts in the city of Marshall.
Since that first year Lowery said that the show has grown rapidly, with a number of interested artists in Marshall submitting work, as well as artists from outside of the area.
The beginning of the event will also feature a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce, celebrating the Marshall Arts League joining the chamber.
The league also joined in a partnership with the Arts Council, according to Lowery, who said that it was a way for both groups to remain independent and share resources simultaneously.
Each group only costs $25 a year to join, with new members accepted all year round. For more information on either the Marshall Regional Arts Council or the Marshall Arts League contact 903-935-4484.
“You don’t have to be an artist to join up either,” Lowery said. “We love art enthusiasts as well.”