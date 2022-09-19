Editor’s Note: The News Messenger is featuring stories and history in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month through mid-October. Have a story you’d like us to feature? Email news@marshallnewsmessenger.com.
Local entrepreneur and husband Marcial Avelar spends his time working to benefit the Marshall community.
Avelar was originally born and raised in Mexico, moving to the Marshall area 20 years ago. He met his wife Evelyn Avelar in 2014 and they have been married since 2016.
He said that he worked for a while for a nonprofit in East Texas before moving to work with Judge Richard Anderson in 2015, in the only law office offering immigration law assistance in Marshall.
In fact, Avelar said that due to a lack of immigration lawyers in the area, the firm will often work with people from all over, including Texas, Louisiana and even Arkansas.
“The nearest immigration courts are in Dallas, Houston and New Orleans, so outside of those areas, finding an immigration lawyer is more challenging,” Avelar explained.
Outside of his day job assisting community members in reaching citizenship status, navigating the naturalization process and coordinating other immigration benefits, Avelar spends his time and money investing in the city he and his wife now call home.
Initially, Avelar said he began his journey in investment through residential real estate, eventually making the move in 2016 to commercial real estate thanks to the help of Marshall native Jerry Cargill.
With the initial set of properties financed by Cargill, Avelar said he was able to purchase his first buildings, working to renovate the structures and build a portfolio that has allowed him to expand his investment business to encompass a lot of the downtown Marshall area today.
“He’s a great guy,” Avelar said of Cargill, explaining that he was nervous about his first time investing in commercial properties but that his confidence grew along with his portfolio as the years went on.
Avelar and his wife own and operate Avelar Western Wear, which has two locations in Bossier City and Texarkana; Avelar & Asociados, an insurance agency with three locations; Avelar Ventures, the real estate investment firm; and Treasured Moments Events and Décor. Avelar described the two as a great team, with his wife working to handle office work and assisting with the visual elements of their projects.
Along with their numerous businesses, Avelar is well known for his continued investment in buildings in Marshall’s downtown area, including the Elks Lodge, the building located at 211 N. Bolivar St., the Solomon Building at 103 E. Houston St., the Blissmoor Building at 208 N. Washington Ave., The Bradbury Building at 301 N. Washington Ave. and more.
Avelar said that he works to purchase the buildings by owner-financing them, and then makes plans to renovate and rent the space out to commercial businesses interested in setting up shop in the downtown area.
So far he has attracted around eight new businesses to downtown Marshall through his building renovations, which include both businesses new to Marshall and those owned by locals who are looking to find a new location in downtown.
He also works to renovate the second and third floors of many of these historical buildings, creating apartments available to rent which cater to young professionals working around the Marshall area.
“We rent out office space to a company that has war rooms for lawyers, and we have a few apartments that we set aside to house the interns of the federal courthouse downtown, so we have a great relationship with them,” Avelar said, “We really want to keep those people downtown.”
Along with attracting commercial business to downtown Marshall and creating additional living spaces for professionals attracted to the area, Avelar said he is currently working on two separate projects to create hotel suites on the second and third floors of the Elks Lodge and the Bradbury building.
Avelar Suites will be the name of the new business at Elks Lodge, which is in the process of being constructed — with Avelar stating that the project is to be completed by the end of this year or early next year.
Around seven or eight large hotel suites will be constructed on the top floors of the buildings, with retail space designated for the bottom floor of each building.
Additionally, Avelar is working with another investor with the First National Bank building. Avelar said that they are working to renovate the structure, by recently adding a brand new roof along with other repairs, to bring life back to the historical building.
He said that the company has plans to renovate the space into a restaurant on the first floor and an event venue on the second floor, which will be open to the community to use.
Avelar said that he is motivated to continue investing in downtown Marshall to better the community he calls home.
“My house is so close to the downtown area, my office is in downtown, early in the morning I check with the construction workers, middle afternoon I go have lunch with my wife, then leave another 20 to 30 minutes and check the progress, and after my working schedule at the office I walk and check on all of my projects again in the evening, it’s nice,” he said.